Josh Allen's alma mater bestows high honor upon its most famous alumnus
Ample recognition continues to be showered upon Buffalo Bills’ reigning MVP quarterback Josh Allen, who was bestowed a high honor by his alma mater this past weekend.
Allen’s mother and father, Lavonne and Joel Allen, were on site as the Firebaugh, Calif. native was presented as the new namesake of his hometown’s high school football field. Firebaugh High School’s gridiron will now be known as "Josh Allen Field" in honor of the institution’s most famous alumnus.
“As I look around this beautiful stadium, memories come flooding back,” said Joel to the crowd on hand at FHS via the Bills’ Instagram page. “Firebaugh has always been a very special place for our family. I think about all the people who helped shape Josh’s journey. I have to start by thanking his late grandfather, Albert E. Allen.
“He had a vision that one day, Firebaugh would have its own high school and football field where his children and grandchildren could showcase their talents. I believe this moment is Josh’s way of saying thank you to his grandfather for that dream.”
While Allen was unable to attend Friday night’s ceremony, he was able to express his gratitude in a video message. During his time at Firebaugh, Allen threw for 5,269 yards and 59 touchdowns, per MaxPreps. As a senior, Allen had more than 3,000 yards passing and 33 touchdowns passing to go along with 400 yards rushing and four touchdowns rushing.
“He wishes in the worst way that he could be here, but he’s in his season right now,” Lavonne told FOX26. “We’re here representing him, and we could not be more honored.”
Along with the honor presented to Allen by his high school, later this year, he will also have his number retired by the University of Wyoming, where the Bills QB played college football. The upcoming retirement ceremony will take place on Nov. 22 at halftime of the Cowboys’ game against Nevada. Allen is expected to be in attendance.
During his career at Wyoming, Allen recorded 5,833 yards of total offense, including 5,066 yards passing and 767 yards rushing. He accounted for 57 total touchdowns (44 passing, 12 rushing, one receiving) before his collegiate career came to a close at the end of the 2017 season.
