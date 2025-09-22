Bills Central

Bills' QB Josh Allen grew up throwing rocks and emulating Aaron Rodgers

The Buffalo Bills' starting quarterback shared insight to his youth as an aspiring footballer

Ralph Ventre

Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) drops back to pass against the New York Jets
Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) drops back to pass against the New York Jets / Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

It shouldn't be a surprise when considering the parallels between the two Californian quarterbacks born 13.5 years apart.

While Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen, who was born on May 21, 1996, was growing up Cal product Aaron Rodgers was succeeding the legendary Brett Favre as the Green Bay Packers' starter.

When Allen was a Firebaugh High School freshman, the Nor Cal-born Rodgers was hoisting the Lombardi Trophy after a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV.

"One of the guys that I grew up obviously watching and loving and trying to emulate was Aaron. He's a big pal of the show," said Allen while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show one day after a win over the Miami Dolphins. "I've gotten to know Aaron over the last few years. Again, someone that I completely looked up to on the football field."

Interestingly, neither Allen nor Rodgers were heavily recruited high schools prospects. They were forced to attend junior college before landing Division I opportunities.

The other parallel between the two is the fact that both men have displayed elite arm talent since the beginning.

Aaron Rodgers (12) on the field
Oct 30, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) on the field after a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"He still throws the heck out of the ball," said Allen. "I'm just trying to find more ways to tighten up my mechanics, and he's such a good person to watch for me."

Interestingly the ultimate definition of backyard football, the 29-year-old Allen essentially evolved from throwing rocks to throwing the football as well as anyone in the game's history.

"The way I learned to throw, back at the ranch, going to the backyard," said Allen. "We had a shop, and there was just all gravel. We had a big trash dump, and I'd just pick up rocks. I'd just chuck 'em and try to throw them in there. That's how, I think, learned to throw it mechanically. Just figuring it out by myself."

Of course, Allen has since refined his technique multiple times over, but the raw ability to sling it all over the yard has always been a part of his arsenal.

Allen will face the man he once looked up to when the Bills visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on November 30. Allen went 2-0 against Rodgers and the New York Jets in 2024.

Josh Allen pass
Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws the ball against the New York Jets / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

