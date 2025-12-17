Bills have golden opportunity to exploit Shedeur Sanders, Browns' weakness in Week 16

The Buffalo Bills will take on one of the NFL’s most polarizing quarterbacks when they face off with the Cleveland Browns in Week 16.

Shedeur Sanders was selected by the Browns in the 2025 NFL Draft following a deep fall into the fifth round, and ever since, his every move has been broken down into a fine powder. Every mistake is overly criticized, every bit of success overblown.

The Bills could make the critics very happy on Sunday, when they will have a great chance to expose Sanders and the Browns’ significant incapacity to combat opposing pass rushes.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) walks off the field after losing to the Tennessee Titans in an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 7, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Like a sieve

Cleveland has been one of the worst teams in the league at protecting the quarterback this season, with its 44.5% quarterback pressure rate allowed to opposing teams ranking highest in the league through 15 weeks, per NFL Pro.

Things were bad when fellow rookie QB Dillon Gabriel was under center, when the 2025 third-round pick was under duress 41.6% of the time. And when Sanders has been calling the signals, things have only gotten worse. Over five games played, he has been pressured 50.9% of the time.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) picks up a first down on his feet ahead of Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray (33) during the first half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 7, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Been a struggle

Part of the reason for Cleveland's ineptitude in pass protection is the revolving door that has been their offensive line this season. Per Dawgs By Nature, the Browns have used nine different starting offensive line combinations since Week 1.

But another factor in their pass-blocking woes has been Sanders’ tendency to hold onto the ball far too long. He holds onto the ball longer than any quarterback, with his average time to throw of 3.33 seconds being the highest in the league, per NFL Pro.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is brought down by Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) and defensive end Joey Bosa (97) in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Boon for Bills

Buffalo has struggled to generate quick pressure on opposing QBs this season, with an average time to pressure of 2.87 seconds being the third-slowest in the league. That could change this week when the Bills face Sanders and the banged-up Browns’ offensive line, which has allowed Cleveland QBs to be sacked 40 times this season, tied for the eighth most in the NFL.

Sanders was sacked five times this past week against the Chicago Bears, while the Bills downed Patriots quarterback Drake Maye three times during their Week 15 victory. And this is shaping up to be another week where the Buffalo pass rush could thrive, this time against a far inferior opponent.

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) causes a fumble by Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Early momentum

The Bills have begun the past several weeks trailing throughout the first half, but they should have no trouble gaining early momentum this week against the Browns, who have scored more than three points in the first quarter just once in three games since Sanders took over as the team's starting quarterback.

If the Bills can jump out to a lead early on, that would force the Browns to turn to their passing game, which would allow Buffalo’s rushers to pin their ears back in hopes of making Sanders’ day difficult.

Since taking over as Bills head coach in 2017, Sean McDermott is 12-4 (including playoffs) when his team faces rookie QBs, including seven wins in the last eight such matchups. Buffalo will look to extend that streak on Sunday, and the pass rush could very well be at the center of it all.

