3 winners & 2 losers in Bills' impressive Week 9 win vs. Chiefs
The Buffalo Bills are now 6-2 after a win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9. The Bills were in control for most of the game, but the Chiefs made it interesting at the end.
Despite their last-minute attempts at a comeback, Kansas City fell short as the Bills won 28-21. It was another impressive victory for the Bills, who are proving worthy of their preseason status as the favorites in the AFC.
RELATED: Star Buffalo Bills pass rusher sustains significant injury in Week 9 vs. Chiefs
With this game behind us, let's take a look at who stood out as winners and losers in Week 9.
Winner: Cole Bishop, S
Second-year safety Cole Bishop is starting to come into his own and had one of his best outings on Sunday. Bishop broke up back-to-back plays on third and fourth down during the second quarter.
SIGN UP: Get Bills OnSI straight to your inbox (for free)
First, it was a third-and-three meant for Xavier Worthy, which forced a fourth down. Bishop then broke up the following pass as well, which was intended for Rashee Rice.
He wasn't done there as Bishop delivered a vicious hit on tight end Travis Kelce on third-and-goal near the end of the first half. That play forced the Chiefs to settle for a field goal on a drive that seemed destined to end with a touchdown.
Loser: Christian Benford, CB
Christian Benford was one of several Bills to secure a long-term extension this offseason, signing a four-year deal worth $76 million. While he earned that with his performance throughout the first three seasons of his career, Benford has struggled at times in 2025.
He's had issues in coverage, and was on the wrong end of a 40-yard pass to Hollywood Brown at the end of the first half.
Their defense held them to three points, but Benford nearly gave up a touchdown.
Winner: Josh Allen, QB
Josh Allen made it look easy on Sunday, completing 23-of-26 passing attempts for 273 yards with a touchdown and no turnovers. He also added two rushing touchdowns, giving him more rushing touchdowns in his career than any other quarterback in the process.
Allen outdueled Patrick Mahomes, who was 15-of-34 for 250 yards with an interception, and gave his team plenty of confidence in the process.
Loser: Matt Prater, K
Buffalo held on for a seven-point win, but the ending was far more nerve-racking than it needed to be. The Bills should have put it away with 27 seconds to go, but Matt Prater missed a 52-yard field goal.
RELATED: Bills reportedly looking to fill sneaky position need ahead of deadline
His kick had the distance, but hit the upright, giving the Chiefs one last chance to tie things up. That didn't happen, but if the Chiefs scored, Prater would have been under the microscope.
Winner: James Cook, RB
On Sunday, James Cook ran for 114 yards on 27 attempts. That's significant since he became the first player to rush for 100 yards against the Chiefs since Lamar Jackson (122 yards) in Week 1 of 2024 and the first running back to do so since Zamir White's 102-yard outing on Christmas Day 2023.
Cook was again the engine for Buffalo's offense as he continued his remarkable 2025 campaign. The fourth-year back now has 867 yards and seven touchdowns, proving to be one of the best in the league.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —