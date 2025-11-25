Quite frankly, Dion Dawkins should shnow better.

The Buffalo Bills' starting left tackle, who bills himself as "the Shnowman," has made multiple mental mistakes at crucial times this season.

The 31-year-old Dawkins has been charged with three pre-snap penalties over his past two outings. In total, the nine enforced penalties against Buffalo's blindside protector are the second most by an NFL player this season.

A pre-snap penalty, in particular, should be a rarity for a ninth-year pro with four Pro Bowl selections to his credit, but Dawkins has been flagged for a league-high seven false start penalties through 11 games this season.

Dawkins's most-recent error, which occurred on the team's final possession in the November 20 loss to the Houston Texans, turned a 4th-and-1 into a 4th-and-6 with the Bills operating in the red zone while trying to overcome a 23-19 deficit. With the penalty significantly decreasing the chances of converting, Buffalo failed as the Texans made a clinching interception.

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (2) celebrates after an interception during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

One week earlier, Bills' quarterback Josh Allen was able to cover up a fourth-quarter false start by Dawkins against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The left tackle moved early on a 3rd-and-6 play from Buffalo's own 41-yard line. Fortunately, Allen converted the ensuing 3rd-and-11 with a 14-yard pass play to Curtis Samuel, continuing the touchdown drive that gave the Bills a 37-32 lead.

It wasn't, however, the first error by Dawkins that day. On the Bills' first possession of the second half, he turned a 2nd-and-8 into a 2nd-and-13, and it led to a three-and-out.

Dawkins damages his stock

The left tackle's 2025 performance is highly unlikely to make him the first-ever winner of the "Protector of the Year" award, even with a late-season surge. Playing on a three-year contract worth $60 million, Dawkins hasn't been the tone-setter he's expected to be this year.

The fan favorite has made disappointing comments after multiple losses, inviting critics to question both his drive and maturity.

After the Bills surrendered eight sacks and 28 pass pressures to the Texans, Dawkins seemingly dismissed the offensive line's failure to win on the majority of snaps on Thursday night.

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the first half at NRG Stadium. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Following the 24-13 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football in Week 6, Dawkins said, "We don't have to win them all."

Downplaying losses leads to a losing mentality, and it's nothing less than a disappointing reaction from a nine-year veteran.

Younger players take cues from the team's perceived leaders, and the Bills need Dawkins to set a better example across the board.

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) blocks Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

