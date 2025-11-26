Mike Tomlin unveils Steelers' plan to 'limit' injured Aaron Rodgers during Bills Week

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a plan for ensuring their starting quarterback is ready for the Buffalo Bills.

Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, who was tabbed as questionable to play on the official injury report, missed the November 23 road loss to the Chicago Bears due to a broken left wrist.

Following the game, Steelers' head coach Mike Tomlin speculated that Rodgers would be back at the controls for the November 30 home matchup against the Bills. While addressing reporters on Tuesday, Tomlin expanded upon the starting quarterback situation.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy (99) pulls down Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) after he throws in the second quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Optimistic about a couple returns. Aaron, obviously," said Tomlin. "We'll start this week with great optimism although we'll certainly limit him at the early portions of the week, provide opportunities for the other quarterbacks while preserving him. We're comfortable with the general trajectory."

RELATED: Expert opinion as Josh Allen dismisses injury concerns after Texans batter Bills' QB

Rodgers, who will turn 42 years old on December 1, has been out since halftime on November 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals. In his absence, backup Mason Rudolph 36-of-47 passing for 298 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Through 10 games this season, Rodgers has completed 66.4 percent of passes for 1,916 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Bills won both games against the Rodgers-led New York Jets in 2024.

The Bills (7-4) visit the Steelers (6-5) for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday in a game carried live by CBS.

Buffalo Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa (57) tackled New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) for a safety during first half action at the Bills home game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 29, 2024. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —