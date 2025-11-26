Mike Tomlin unveils Steelers' plan to 'limit' injured Aaron Rodgers during Bills Week
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a plan for ensuring their starting quarterback is ready for the Buffalo Bills.
Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, who was tabbed as questionable to play on the official injury report, missed the November 23 road loss to the Chicago Bears due to a broken left wrist.
Following the game, Steelers' head coach Mike Tomlin speculated that Rodgers would be back at the controls for the November 30 home matchup against the Bills. While addressing reporters on Tuesday, Tomlin expanded upon the starting quarterback situation.
"Optimistic about a couple returns. Aaron, obviously," said Tomlin. "We'll start this week with great optimism although we'll certainly limit him at the early portions of the week, provide opportunities for the other quarterbacks while preserving him. We're comfortable with the general trajectory."
Rodgers, who will turn 42 years old on December 1, has been out since halftime on November 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals. In his absence, backup Mason Rudolph 36-of-47 passing for 298 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
Through 10 games this season, Rodgers has completed 66.4 percent of passes for 1,916 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Bills won both games against the Rodgers-led New York Jets in 2024.
The Bills (7-4) visit the Steelers (6-5) for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday in a game carried live by CBS.
