Josh Allen Shows Off Comedic Chops In Buffalo Bills Schedule Release Video

The NFL schedule has finally been released and as is always the case, teams around the league are unveiling their schedules in clever ways. For the Buffalo Bills, they released a video on social media, which featured a special guest star.

Their video starts in a board room, with a group of executives pitching ideas for their schedule release. The first idea is a barbershop quartet, followed by Billy the Buffalo in the ticket office emulating the old sportscenter commercials. From there, an anime idea was pitched and everyone seems to be getting on board with the ideas.

That's when Josh Allen pops up, chilling in the corner in socks and sandals, pitching the idea of a "giant chrysalis." While he's originally ignored, Allen continues to push on, believing his idea is worth hearing.

If you're like me, you probably asked what a chrysalis is. Allen is asked this during the video, and it's revealed to be the hardened protective layer of a butterfly during it's final transformation. As Allen says in the video, it represents a time of change.

That metaphor wins everyone over, including actor and Bills fan William Fitchner, who pops his head in to say it's a good idea. In the end, there's a compromise made as a giant chrysalis works its way into the middle of a barbershop quartet, which sings the team's schedule.

Does a chrysalis actually make sense?

New Bills head coach Joe Brady talks about some of his vision as coach at the Bills field house in Orchard Park. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the idea is presented in a comical way, a chrysalis actually makes some sense. The Bills are going through some changes this year with Joe Brady taking over as head coach. They're also debuting a new stadium for the first time since 1973.

What's best about the video isn't the metaphor, however, but rather the comedic chops Allen shows. He interrupts the team as they discuss Vince Carter getting involved to tap into the Canadian fans, to ensure his idea is written down.

Allen is married to actress Hailee Steinfeld and while she's the one on the big screen, he's shown in several ads that he commands a presence of his own in front of the camera.

Full Buffalo Bills 2026 schedule

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs onto the field before the game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Here's a look at the full 2026 Buffalo Bills schedule.

Week 1: Bills at Houston Texans

Week 2: Bills vs. Detroit Lions (Thursday Night Football)

Week 3: Bills vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 4: Bills vs. New England Patriots

Week 5: Bills at Los Angeles Rams (Monday Night Football)

Week 6 : Bills at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 7: BYE WEEK

Week 8: Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m.

Week 9: Bills at Minnesota Vikings (Monday Night Football)

Week 10: Bills at New York Jets

Week 11: Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

Week 12: Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Thanksgiving)

Week 13: Bills at New England Patriots

Week 14: Bills at Green Bay Packers (Sunday Night Football)

Week 15: Bills vs. Chicago Bears (Saturday Night)

Week 16: Bills at Denver Broncos (Christmas)

Week 17: Bills at Miami Dolphins

Week 18: Bills vs. New York Jets