Will New Girl Dad Josh Allen Be Present for Buffalo Bills' OTAs in Orchard Park?

Like a true field general, Josh Allen sets the standard and leads the way for the Buffalo Bills.

The superstar quarterback's leadership extends well beyond the playing field, beginning with his overall approach to business at One Bills Drive. Leading by example, Allen is seemingly always available.

In addition to a 139 consecutive starts streak, which required him to play through multiple injuries, Allen has made a habit of attending nearly every voluntary offseason session since the Bills drafted him in 2018.

"Josh sets the tone with everything that we do," said Bills' first-year head coach Joe Brady last week at the league meetings in Phoenix.

When Buffalo kicks off voluntary Organized Team Activities (OTAs) for the first time in Brady's tenure on Tuesday, April 7, Allen is expected to attend less than one week after wife Hailee Steinfeld announced that she gave birth to the couple's first child — a baby girl.

"When you're Josh Allen, you got marketing, you got stuff, now you got family," said Brady. "I'm understanding of guys might not be able to be there every single day at every single moment. What I know is, if Josh can, he will."

Bills quarterback Josh Allen listens as new head coach Joe Brady answers questions about what some of his style of coaching will be during a press conference in Orchard Park on Jan. 29, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Allen's unwavering commitment

Whether it's the willingness to challenge a linebacker head on while carrying the ball or the habit of prioritizing voluntary team activities, Allen consistently reveals his commitment to his teammates and the Bills' organization.

In 2025, Allen was present and ready to work at the first voluntary OTAs session after signing a new $330 million contract.

Later in the spring, the Bills' quarterback was leading the way at OTAs practices in Orchard Park only days before his California wedding to Steinfeld.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen talks routes and passes with offensive coordinator Joe Brady at St. John Fisher University Thursday, August 7, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New boss, same standard

It's no secret that Allen and Brady built a productive working relationship during the latter's 2.5 seasons as Buffalo's offensive coordinator.

When Bills' owner Terry Pegula decided to move on from head coach Sean McDermott, he included Allen as part of the process to identify a successor.

"I'm not sitting in this chair without Josh. We're in this together, and we gotta hold each other accountable. I know how important that is for him to be, especially Day 1, he's gonna be sitting in that chair, hoping that everybody else will as well," said Brady.

As for Allen's surgically-repaired broken foot, Bills' brass claims the quarterback has been cleared moving forward.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen enters on crutches to a press conference at the Bills field house in Orchard Park on Jan. 29, 2026. He had minor foot surgery. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bills' OTAs practice dates

May 18, May 19, May 21, May 26, May 27, May 28, June 1, June 2, June 3, June 4

Bills' minicamp dates

Voluntary veteran minicamp — April 20-22

Rookie minicamp — May 1-3 or May 8-10

Mandatory minicamp — June 9-11