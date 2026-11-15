Four Biggest Takeaways From Bills Week 10 Blowout Win Against Jets

It was a tale of two halves for the Buffalo Bills as they took on the New York Jets in Week 10.

Buffalo had a narrow lead of just 10-6 going into the intermission as the Jets were fighting hard and the Bills couldn't get out of neutral. Things seemed to be too close for comfort as New York scored early in the third quarter to make it 10-9.

From there, it was all Buffalo. Josh Allen scored his second rushing touchdown of the game and then threw one to DJ Moore. James Cook ripped off a long run as well to score a late touchdown, giving them a 31-12 win. With this one in the books, let's look back at some of the biggest takeaways from this victory.

Bills are the true road warriors in the NFL

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the New York Jets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffalo has become one of the toughest teams to beat, especially when they're on the road. The win over the Jets was their eighth consecutive regular season road win, and their fifth of this season. The last time the Bills lost on the road during the regular season was in Week 10 of the 2025 campaign against the Miami Dolphins.

Hopefully, that road dominance leads to home field advantage for Buffalo in the playoffs. If not, they will have the confidence of knowing they can win against anyone on the road.

Amani Hooker made an early impact

New York Jets wide receiver Isaiah Williams gets taken down by Buffalo Bills safety Amani Hooker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It didn't take long to see why Buffalo was willing to give up a second-round pick for Amani Hooker. Despite being with the team for just a couple of practices, Hooker was solid in coverage and played nearly every snap, while recording seven tackles. In addition to that, Hooker nearly made a huge play in the second quarter.

New York was facing a first-and-20, and Geno Smith attempted a pass toward Isaiah Williams. That pass was nearly picked off by Hooker, who made a great play to break it up.

In addition to his work in coverage, Hooker's presence allowed Jim Leonhard to move Cole Bishop around more. One example was in the third quarter, when Bishop blitzed Smith and delivered a hit on third-and-seven, forcing New York to settle for a field goal.

Buffalo's offense is scary when DJ Moore, Dalton Kincaid are healthy

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore scores a touchdown during the second half against the New York Jets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bills' offense was lackluster in the first half, but came alive in the second thanks to Dalton Kincaid and DJ Moore. First, Kincaid had a 54-yard reception, which set up the second rushing touchdown of the game from Josh Allen. That gave Buffalo a 17-9 lead, and the Jets were able to keep it close by scoring another field goal, making it a 17-12 game.

That's when Moore made his first big play of the game. Moore got deep against the New York secondary and caught a 45-yard touchdown from Allen, making it a 24-12 lead for the Bills. We know that the Buffalo offense can run against anyone, but having Kincaid and Moore both fully healthy makes them nearly unstoppable.

TJ Parker now has more sacks than Bradley Chubb

Buffalo Bills linebacker TJ Parker takes down New York Jets quarterback Cade Klubnik. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie TJ Parker made an impact in this one, recording two sacks against Cade Klubnik. That gives him 3.5 on the season as he's been quietly putting together a solid season. He's also outperforming Bradley Chubb, the team's prized offseason signing.

Chubb agreed to a three-year deal worth $43.5 million, giving them a pass-rusher with experience in the 3-4. Through the first nine games of the season, however, Chubb has just 1.5 sacks. Bills On SI's John Green said Chubb has been one of the biggest disappointments of the season, and the fact that he's been outperformed by Parker thus far doesn't help change that narrative.

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