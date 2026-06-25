Bills' Josh Allen Taking Advice From Fellow Fathers in Order to Finally Bring Home Lombardi

From being an unwanted zero-star recruit from a little-known town nestled along the San Joaquin River roughly 38 miles west of Fresno, California, called Firebaugh, to becoming a larger-than-life figure in the Western New York region following his first eight years in the NFL—which included winning the 2024 league MVP award—Josh Allen has experienced the lowest of lows and the highest of highs . . . almost.

He has seemingly been through it all in his football journey.

The “Firebaugh Flamethrower” needs just 17 more passing touchdowns to become the Bills’ all-time leader in that category, as well as 11 more rushing touchdowns to move into the top-15 for the history of the NFL in totality, and that's only a few of the statistical records that are within his reach in 2026.

An NFL locker room display with the helmets and jerseys of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17), Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28), New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) and New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) at the Super Bowl LX Experience event held at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California, on February 4, 2026. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

But, there’s also still one other goal—a rather large one—that he’s still working toward: getting the Bills a Lombardi Trophy.

And, despite all of the individual accolades, it's an achievement on the field that would mean the most to Allen.

“This city winning a Super Bowl is the last greatest sports story in all of the world,” Josh Allen said in a recent interview with NFL reporter Tyler Dunne, who is the founder of Go Long.

“I really do believe that. I want to be the guy that does it.”

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) drops back to pass during the fourth quarter of an NFL game in the AFC divisional round playoffs between the Bills and the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, on January 17, 2026. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Bills owner Terry Pegula trying to help quarterback get over the "proverbial playoff wall"

And, while he’s gotten close to achieving that feat a few times over the past few seasons with Buffalo—extremely close, in fact—Allen has yet to get over the final hump, or the “proverbial playoff wall” as Bills owner Terry Pegula put it, in order to get himself and his teammates into the big game.

All the 6-foot-5, 237-pound gunslinger has ever asked for was a chance in his football career . . . and he’s always figured out the rest from there.

Now, if he and first-time head coach Joe Brady can just find a way to break through—or hurdle over—that proverbial wall that Pegula apparently sees, then there’s more than a good chance that Allen can take care of business.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) hurdles Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) during the second half of an NFL game between the Bills and the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 21, 2021. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Give him a shot under the bright lights at SoFi Stadium next season in Super Bowl LXI, and he’ll likely have the entire football world hanging on his every move as he takes center stage from Inglewood, California, which is about 247 miles south—roughly four hours of driving—from his hometown in the San Joaquin Valley.

It’s all he’s ever dreamed of ever since he was a kid growing up playing just about every sport imaginable: even gymnastics.

But, football was always his greatest love . . . until now.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld are pictured while on the red carpet before the Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre in New Orleans, Louisiana, on February 6, 2025. Allen received the NFL MVP Award later that evening. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Being first-time father has Allen grinning from ear to ear

From getting married on May 31, 2025, of last year to actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld, to then having his first child with his wife—a baby girl named Harper Haize Allen—which was announced on April 2, 2026, by the couple, Allen now has a few other top priorities in his life to think about.

Being a father and a husband is also an achievement that Allen has seemingly always wanted.

There’s just a little more time, energy, and love to be spread around nowadays from the one who many in Bills Mafia—and undoubtedly who his daughter will one day as well—call Superman.

That doesn’t mean he’s wavering from his professional goals, though.

“I’m a firm believer in no Plan B because it distracts from Plan A. That was my whole thing (growing up). I was like, ‘I’m going to figure it out.’ And, I’ve always told myself—in the NFL—that there are two types of players: guys that figure it out and guys that get figured out,” Allen continued in his recent interview with Dunne.

“So, I’ve always wanted to be in the first (category) there: figuring it out.”

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen answers questions during a press conference in Orchard Park, New York, shortly after being selected by the Bills in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. | Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

Yeah.

The franchise quarterback is still as driven as ever to bring a Lombardi back home to Bills fans.

However, he’s also just as equally excited to deem himself the “Diaper King,” according to Dunne’s article, as he is to gush over the possibilities of what’s to come in Year Nine with Brady at the helm as the head man in charge.

It’ll be a balancing act: being a parent, particularly a first-timer, always is.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) dives in the air while attempting to reach for the end zone as Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) goes to tackle him during the second half of an NFL football game between the Bills and the Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 18, 2021. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Allen has plenty of experienced people on his side to help him navigate parenthood

But, after growing up on his family’s farm—which focused mainly on row crops such as cotton, wheat, and cantaloupe—with his father, Joel, and his mother, Lavonne, as well as his three siblings: older sister Nicala, younger brother Jason, and his youngest sister Makenna, the "baby" of the Allen clan who just turned 25 years old in January, Buffalo’s franchise father figure has plenty of experience to glean from.

And, the now 30-year-old former NFL MVP isn’t any sort of stranger to living in a household full of women . . . which is a good thing seeing as how he’s a girl dad now.

“To the best of our abilities (we’re learning), but I’ve known this (was going to happen) from well in advance. I’ve got a lot of (help). I’ve got siblings that have kids. I’ve got a lot of friends that have kids,” Allen added in an interview earlier this offseason at One Bills Drive with local reporters.

“I don’t know if you can plan too far in advance. So, I’m very much looking forward to (parenthood) with my wife. Becoming a dad—it’s something that I will take with great pride—and we’re going to have to figure things out on the go just like anything else.

Buffalo Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen answers a range of questions following the conclusion of the press conference that was held to introduce former offensive coordinator Joe Brady as the team's new head coach at the Bills field house in Orchard Park, New York, on January 29, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“But, this is the most important thing I’ll ever be in my life: being a dad. And, I know I love being a football player. And, I love being a quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, but I’m looking forward to this (journey).”

With that in mind, it’s clear that Allen appears to have his “ducks in a row,” so to speak, when it comes to cracking the code of what it’ll take to be the best player between the white lines every time that he steps foot on the field . . . and the best dad every time that he steps off it.

And, as he previously stated, the one-time University of Wyoming quarterback has plenty of people in his corner to help him navigate the intricacies of being a first-time parent while also devoting as much time as possible to a sport that demands so much from its players.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) talks with offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who is now the team's new head coach, during Bills training camp practice at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, back in 2024. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Advice Allen's been given extends beyond his family members

One such person?

Teammate Dawson Knox, who also just recently became a father for the first time back in December.

His wife, Alexandra, gave birth to a baby girl, as well: Noa Elizabeth Knox.

So, there’s no shortage of “girl dad knowledge” to go around the Bills locker room. Heck, second-year defensive lineman Landon Jackson and head coach Joe Brady also just recently became fathers to young daughters, as well.

Brady’s daughter, like Knox’s, was born this past December, while Jackson’s daughter arrived this spring in early April.

And, there’s nothing quite like bonding over the shared experiences of blown-out diapers or late-night/early-morning bottle feedings.

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) celebrates with Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL game between Buffalo and New England at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on December 14, 2025. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Knox also hopes that his quarterback’s most recent life-changing moment will help provide a different perspective for him this season.

He’s seen Allen at his lowest moments in the profession, especially after last season’s devastating 33-30 overtime loss to the Denver Broncos in the AFC divisional round back in January, and Knox knows that type of heartache can be tough to bounce back from.

But, a young baby could care less about what happens to their dad on the field. So, Knox’s advice?

Don’t take it too seriously, which the “nut-joke telling” quarterback usually doesn’t have a hard time doing during the offseason or any week of practice.

It’s the tumultuous playoff blunders that have taken a toll.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen shows signs of disappointment after the team is forced into having to try a field goal in order to tie the game against the Denver Broncos after several unsuccessful drives during the second half of an NFL game between the Bills and Broncos at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on January 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I mean, if you’re a teammate with him, you know that you’re going to do whatever you possibly can to help him win football games because, not only is he the best football player in the world, (but) he’s also just an incredible guy who carries himself as if he’s not the most valuable player of the NFL,” Bills tight end Dawson Knox said in an interview on In Good Company with Mitch Morse on June 20.

“He’s hanging out with guys off the field. He’s treating everybody the same. He doesn’t want any special treatment because of who he is. That being said, you know, he’s playing through all these injuries he’s had this (past) year, and he carries the weight of the entire franchise on his shoulders: of an entire city on his shoulders.

“And, you want to do everything you possibly can to help him win games because I know that he’s the type of guy—he’s the type of leader, and he’s got the type of character—that if he makes a mistake, and we end up losing, (then) he’s going to try to shoulder all that weight himself . . . that’s just a tribute to who he is as a leader.

“But, I mean, we just have to take him under our arm and be like,”Dude . . . the only reason we’re here in Denver playing against the number one seed in the AFC in overtime—putting up 30 points against arguably the best defense in the NFL—is because we have you.’”

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) keeps the ball and scrambles for five yards on a broken play during the first half of an NFL game between the Bills and Denver Broncos in the AFC divisional round playoffs at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, on January 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Teammates would go to war for their faithful franchise quarterback

Morse, a 6-foot-6, 305-pound former Pro Bowl offensive lineman who was also Allen’s center for five seasons, added to that sentiment.

“It is such a unique experience sharing a field, sharing a locker room, (and) sharing a fellowship with that man. He is so raw. He is so real. He is unapologetically himself, and he cares so much,” Morse interjected during his conversation with Knox.

“We hear it in this sport (all the time), and we kind of take it with a grain of salt. But—I’m telling you—remove the salt, dude. Like, this man cares about his team as much or more than any person I’ve ever been around . . . I’ve never been a guy who is like, ‘I’d go to war for a coach,’ or anything. I think it’s just ridiculous. Now, I’d go to war for my teammates: 1,000%. And, when you talk about—when I close my eyes—and like who would I go to war for?

Former Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse (60) and Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrate scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL game between the Eagles and the Bills at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on November 26, 2023. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

“It’s that man because he means so much to his teammates, and he really pours into them. And, listen, the things you don’t see from the media is how vulnerable he can be. I mean, it’s not his most comfortable, but he can (do it). It’s what’s so great (about him). He’s a grown-ass man, but he’s also just—he’s the best.”

And, although those statements from Knox and Morse are true, Allen has a hard time seeing it that way.

He isn’t good with accepting failure—and he never has been.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) jogs onto the field prior to the start of an NFL game between the Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on November 30, 2025. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

It’s simply how the hardworking farm boy from Firebaugh, California, is wired.

If the job didn’t get finished, then there’s more that could’ve been done in the mind of Allen . . . anything, something.

Knox sees it on a daily basis: the two teammates, who were drafted just one year apart from one another in 2018 and 2019, respectively, have lockers side by side at the team facilities.

Allen is the definition of the ultimate competitor, and it’s what has helped propel him to where he stands today.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) celebrate together after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL game between the Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 10, 2021. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Keeping everything in perspective is key moving forward

However, keeping that in mind, Knox is hoping that his teammate, friend, and fellow first-time father can—at least every now and then—take a step back to see the forest through the trees.

Failing to win a Super Bowl won’t define the quarterback when his NFL career is ultimately over within the next 10 years or so.

But, the type of father that he is to his young daughter will be his greatest legacy.

“Later on that plane ride (back from Denver), I wanted to let him know like, ‘Hey, man. I’m so excited for you this offseason because you and Hailee are about to have a baby.’ And, now I know firsthand the type of perspective that brings to your life, and how NFL games—when you lose them—it feels a lot less important when you’re holding your baby,” Knox continued in his conversation with Morse.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) warms up before the start of an NFL football game between the Bills and Broncos in the AFC divisional round playoffs at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, on January 17, 2026. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“So, I was trying to give him that little nugget of being like, ‘Hey, you’ve got the greatest thing that you’ve ever experienced coming your way.’ And, once that happens, these little (things)—this pain from this game—will become a lot less important to you . . . but it was hard, man: seeing him fully crying because he left his entire heart and soul on the field, (and he does that) every single time he plays.

“That was probably the most gut-wrenching part of the loss: just seeing how he took it.”

Knox is right.

It was readily apparent to everyone, both to those who shared the field with Allen that night at Empower Field at Mile High and to those who merely watched from afar via screen, Bills Mafia’s pride and joy—their quarterback and unquestioned leader—was heartbroken.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (left) stands on the sideline during an NFL football game between the Bills and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on January 5, 2025. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

And, that type of heartache, no matter how trivial a football game may seem to some, can be a hard thing to recover from.

So, with that in mind, it’s seemingly great advice that was given from Knox to Allen during that late-night plane ride home from Denver.

No matter how big the stage may be, football is just a kid’s game at the end of the day.

But, as true as that is, old habits tend to die hard, as they say.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass during the fourth quarter of an NFL game between the Bills and the Baltimore Ravens at the old Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Sunday Night Football last season on September, 7, 2025. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Completing his unfinished business . . . using "dad strength"?

And, Allen hasn’t come this far in his improbable football journey to simply be satisfied with “almost” or to be comfortable with playing second fiddle to anyone . . . well, except for Harper and Hailee, of course.

However, the one-time seventh overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft wasn’t even supposed to make it this far in his football career—he’s had to force the issue to reach his desired destinations in life—so he’s not about to be denied entry into the exclusive club of Super-Bowl winning quarterbacks.

No matter how hard it is to knock that door down . . . Allen is bound and determined to use his newfound “dad strength” to bust through with Buffalo and bring a title to all of Bills Mafia.

Watch out, NFL.

Allen is in his “Dad Era,” and the rest of the league might not like what it's about to encounter this upcoming season.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game between the Bills and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on December 8, 2024. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

He’s accomplished more than many draft pundits ever dreamed to be possible in Western New York during his first eight years in the league, and that’s not even including the impact he’s made away from the gridiron—like with his work regarding the Patricia Allen Fund—which was started in honor of his late grandmother in December 2020 to benefit the Golisano Children’s Hospital of Buffalo, formerly named Oishei Children’s Hospital, that most recently—and quite fittingly—reached $17 million in total donations since its creation six years ago.

See, as stated before, there’s a reason why some view Allen as Buffalo’s version of Superman.

Now, there’s just one thing left for him to do.

And, it’s not something that needs to be said or explained, it’s simply understood . . . or however that formative father phrase goes.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) screams in celebration after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game between the Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on November 30, 2025. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

“You have this mentality of leaving a place better than when you found it. My Dad’s always said that, too: ‘If you’re going to do something, do it with all your heart.’

“That’s what I feel like I’m doing (here in Buffalo),” Allen added in his interview with Tyler Dunne.

“I truly believe I’m stepping into the best version of myself.”

Future opponents beware.

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