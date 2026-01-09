Josh Allen tops NFL jersey sales, proving Bills QB is league’s most popular star

The Buffalo Bills have one of the NFL's most popular stars in Josh Allen. The 2024 MVP has become increasingly marketable, appearing in ads for companies such as Snickers, Wonderful Pistachios, Pepsi, and Pizza Hut.

Fans simply can't get enough of Allen, which is proven by a recent news release from the league.

With the 2025 regular season officially behind us, the NFL revealed its top 10 jersey sales and Allen topped the list at No. 1 overall.

Allen finished ahead of Drake Maye, the New England Patriots quarterback who led his team to the AFC East title. San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner was third, and proved to be the only defender in the top 10.

Quarterbacks often dominate the list, and there were four in the top 10 this year. Allen and Maye were joined by Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears (No. 6) and Brock Purdy of the 49ers (No. 10).

Josh Allen could still see his popularity rise even higher

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks on during warmups before the game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Already a massive star, Allen has a chance to see his popularity rise to new heights. With Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs out of the playoffs, Allen and the Bills are facing their best opportunity to win a title.

Should they be able to pull that off, especially as the No. 6 seed, it would only grow the spotlight that already follows him everywhere.

Allen has been electric in the postseason in his career. In 13 postseason games, Allen has led Buffalo to a 7-6 record. He's thrown for 3,359 passing yards, with 25 touchdowns and four interceptions. He's added 668 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns while boasting a 101.7 quarterback rating.

The one kryptonite for Allen has been the Chiefs, with four of their losses against Kansas City. With them out of the way, the stage is set for Allen to truly cement his status as one of the greatest to ever play the game.

