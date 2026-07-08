Where Did Analytics Outlet Rank Bills’ Star Josh Allen on 2026 Top 32 QB List?

Where would you rank Buffalo Bills superstar QB Josh Allen among the NFL’s top signal-callers? According to PFF, he’s the very best.

In the sports analytics site's annual all-32 QB starters list, Allen landed the first No. 1 ranking of his career. He is followed by Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, and reigning league MVP Matthew Stafford at Nos. 2 through 5.

"He has earned a 90.0-plus PFF grade in six straight seasons, becoming the first quarterback to accomplish that feat since PFF began charting in 2006," said the piece authored by Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick. "The 2024 MVP has recorded 141 big-time throws over the past four years, 23 more than the next-closest quarterback."

.@CFBMaxChadwick & @CFB_Dalton rank their Top 10 QBs in the NFL:



1) Josh Allen

2) Joe Burrow

3) Lamar Jackson

4) Patrick Mahomes

5) Matthew Stafford

6) Jordan Love

7) Justin Herbert

8) Dak Prescott

9) Drake Maye

10) Brock Purdy



Who is too high/too low? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/kh6RiTJPLR — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) July 6, 2026

Evaluating the ranking

To see where Allen has ascended after an uneven first two years of his career is unprecedented. From a 56.3 completion rate to averaging 65.8 percent in the seven seasons since, or a 49.6 QBR in those first two seasons to a 76.3 QBR in the years after, the 2024 league MVP has made a complete 180 of his career.

Now, 2025 was not Allen's best, though. He only posted 23 big-time throws, had an overall grade of 87.2, and his 78.8 passing grade was his lowest since 2021. But that just goes to show the standard that Allen has set since breaking out in 2020.

Allen has never posted a PFF grade ranked lower than sixth in the league among QBs. So, even his "off" years have been better than the average NFL QB.

Dual-threat legend

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) rushes for a touchdown as Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) defends during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What even amplifies Allen's grades over the years more is his running ability. Allen's 91.3 rushing grade was not only the best of all QBs in the NFL in 2025; his rushing grade has been the top of the league each year dating back to 2021.

It does not hurt that he's totaled 500 rushing yards in all but one of his nine career seasons, and has rushed for at least 12 touchdowns in each of the last three seasons, either.

There's a million and one reasons why one might consider Allen the best QB in the NFL. But when it comes to PFF, Allen's numbers make that case for him.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has his eyes on his receiver before throwing the pass during first-half action against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 7, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect