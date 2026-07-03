There’s no question Josh Allen is the Buffalo Bills’ best player, but his recent placement on a list of the NFL’s best win-now players was a bit of a surprise.

Allen was selected first overall in a recent mock draft conducted by NFL.com's Chad Reuters, whose aim during the exercise was to build the best win-now team using a pool of active players. The Bills’ QB was selected ahead of arch nemesis Patrick Mahomes and Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford, which may stun fans when taking things at face value.

Mahomes has consistently had Allen’s number in the playoffs, with his Kansas City Chiefs marching past Buffalo time and again when the games matter most in 2020, 2021, 2023 and 2024. Stafford is the league’s reigning MVP, having propelled the Rams to the NFC Championship game, one playoff round beyond where the Bills finished a season ago.

One could make the argument that both players belong ahead of Allen entering the 2026 campaign. Still, Reuters is confident that Allen is the best player in the NFL.

Allen coming off a down year by his lofty standards

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) smiles while warming up before the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

By the impressive standard he’s set throughout his career, Allen did not live up to his full potential in 2025. After an MVP season in ‘24, Allen’s EPA [expected points added] dropped 76 points, according to Next Gen Stats, while he threw four more interceptions than the year before and was sacked a total of 40 times, the most in his career.

His yardage and touchdown totals have dropped year after year since 2023, when he recorded 4,306 passing yards and 29 passing touchdowns. In ’25, Allen finished with just 3,668 passing yards to go with 25 passing touchdowns. It was his lowest output through the air since his second NFL season in 2019, when he finished with 3,089 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Upon Reuter’s analysis, Allen’s massive rushing totals are likely what swung the pendulum enough for him to take the top spot.

Allen is a dual threat, Mahomes and Stafford aren’t as dangerous

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen meets with Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) after the game. | USA TODAY Sports

Mahomes’ 2025 season did not finish as expected, but he still came in as the No. 2 pick in the intriguing mock draft. The Chiefs’ QB received a 70.7 passing grade from Pro Football Focus in 2025, which was the lowest mark of his career, but his quarterback rating of 68.5 was his best since 2022.

Stafford was pick No. 3 after his league-best season, which he finished with an NFL-high 4,707 passing yards and 46 passing touchdowns. That was 12 more than Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff, who finished with the second-most passing TDs [34].

However, when you add Allen’s rushing touchdown total to his 25 passing touchdowns, he finished just seven off of Stafford’s pace. Allen’s 14 rushing scores placed him second among all NFL players with 39 total TDs, one ahead of Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence’s 38.

Then there’s the age factor, as Allen just turned 30 years old on May 21, while Stafford is entering his age-38 season. This draft was conducted in an effort to produce the best “win-now” squad, but there is no telling when the bottom is going to drop out of the aging Stafford’s impressive career.

Tough choices all around among the NFL’s top quarterbacks

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) talk on the field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

At the end of the day, deciding between the league’s top three signal callers is a near-impossible task. But in this case, I think, between his durability and youth, Allen is the right choice ahead of Mahomes and Stafford, who were mocked above Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow and Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, who came in at No. 4 and No. 5 overall, respectively.

Last year’s MVP runner-up, New England Patriots QB Drake Maye, was the sixth pick in the hypothetical selection process. Again, that seems accurate when it comes to the pecking order of NFL quarterbacks.