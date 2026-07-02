Josh Allen Absent From All-Decades Team as Former Bills Pass Rusher Makes the List

While Buffalo Bills fans believe their quarterback is in a class of his own and can do no wrong, he hasn’t quite reached the level of a few other great signal callers who have come before him.

The Bills’ QB was left off of a recent list of the best players of the last 20 NFL seasons, with one Hall of Famer and another future Hall of Famer listed instead. According to Pro Football Focus, the best two quarterbacks over the past two decades are Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, who were listed as first-team and second-team selections, respectively.

There may be some Bills fans who are up in arms that their favorite team’s golden boy was absent from the list, but it’s clear he doesn’t belong alongside Brady and Manning. At least not yet.

Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champion, claiming the Lombardi Trophy in 2019, 2017, 2015, 2005, 2004 and 2002 with the New England Patriots and in 2021 as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Manning won two Super Bowls during his illustrious career, Super Bowl 50 and Super Bowl XLI..

Brady was named NFL MVP on three separate occasions, while Manning won the award five times. Allen is off to a good start with a couple of AFC Championship appearances and an MVP award of his own, but he is missing a Super Bowl title and more before he is to stack up alongside some of the all-time greats.

Even as far as current players are concerned, Patrick Mahomes would likely have made the list ahead of Allen, as the Kansas City Chiefs’ QB has won three Super Bowls and been named MVP twice. Allen is certainly no slouch and might be No. 4 on that list. Still, he has some work to do if he is to end his career at the top of the heap.

A somewhat surprising addition was former Bills EDGE Von Miller

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) enters the field before a game against the New York Jets. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Elsewhere on the list, future Hall of Fame pass rusher Von Miller was named a second-team edge defender, behind first-team selections Myles Garrett, who was traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Los Angeles Rams on June 1, and Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Khalil Mack. Pittsburgh Steelers EDGE T.J. Watt was also named a second-teamer.

Miller played three seasons in Buffalo from 2022 to 2024, but he made his bones well before joining the Bills. He was named Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2011 and is a three-time first-team All-Pro. Miller was also named Super Bowl MVP of the Denver Broncos’ championship win in 2015.

During his time in Buffalo, Miller dealt with injuries which hampered his ability to stay on the field. He finished his Bills career playing in 36 games, recording 14 sacks. He has totaled 138.5 sacks over his 14 years in the league and may add to that if he finds a new team before the start of the 2026 season. Miller remains a free agent and I previously wrote how the Bills should consider bringing him back on a team-friendly contract.

Nevertheless, while Miller being named to the team took be by surprise at first, upon further review, his position on PFF’s impressive list is warranted, as he has helped define the position throughout his legendary career.