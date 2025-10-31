Young rival passes Josh Allen in latest QB power rankings
Even in a down year, Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen is still one of the best in the NFL.
However, his reign as the best QB in the AFC East has come to an end, at least temporarily.
Around the NFL writer Nick Shook ranked the Bills' signal caller fifth in his QB power rankings, one spot below the rising star for the New England Patriots, Drake Maye.
Shook writes, "Josh Allen's Bills bounced back in a big way in a win over Carolina, but Buffalo didn't need him to do all that much to get there. Allen is reigning MVP for a reason, but with Maye playing so well, Allen's recent challenges are enough for me to move Maye ahead of Allen (for now).
Maye "playing so well" includes the sophomore QB throwing for over 200 passing yards with a 100+ passing rating in seven straight games, posting a 7:1 TD to INT ratio.
Maye started the season ranked 23rd, sitting at the top of Shook's fifth tier, but has since climbed 19 spots into the Top 5. Allen, the reigning NFL MVP, started the year in third, behind Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.
Both AFC East QBs are currently in the top tier of quarterbacks according to Shook, along with Mahomes, Baker Mayfield, Dak Prescott, and Justin Herbert.
