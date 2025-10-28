Depleted Bills have reasons to be serious buyers heading toward NFL trade deadline
It should be a busy week ahead for Buffalo Bills' general manager Brandon Beane as the NFL's November 4 trade deadline approaches.
The Bills came out of their bye week with holes at multiple positions, and that's before starting defensive tackle Ed Oliver was lost to a long-term arm injury.
While rookie Maxwell Hairston's Week 8 debut eased some concern at cornerback, the Bills are undermanned at safety and DT, and they could also use added juice in the receiving corps.
Currently behind the New England Patriots in the AFC East standings, the reigning five-time division champions could use a midseason boost as they attempt to extend the streak.
Safety concerns
With Taylor Rapp and Damar Hamlin on Injured Reserve, Buffalo entered Week 8 carrying only one true safety — 2024 second-round draft pick Cole Bishop — on the 53-man roster.
Fifth-round rookie defensive back Jordan Hancock saw some action at safety on October 26, but he's likely not far along enough to confidently start on a weekly basis. Veteran Jordan Poyer earned the Week 8 start in Rapp's absence as a practice squad elevation, and the Bills have subsequently added him to the active roster.
Even if they are unable to trade for a difference-maker, the Bills almost certainly need another body at safety. Trying to pry Jeremy Chinn away from the Las Vegas Raiders (2-5) would be a "big baller" type move.
Thin in the middle
DeWayne Carter was lost for the season before it even started. Second-round rookie TJ Sanders is on Injured Reserve and Oliver just joined him. Veteran starter DaQuan Jones is still on the mend after "popping a calf" during October 13 pregame warmups.
With veteran Larry Ogunjobi and fourth-round rookie Deone Walker as the lone healthy defensive tackles on the active roster, the Bills signed veteran Jordan Phillips off the practice squad.
Is a Jeffery Simmons trade with the Tennessee Titans (1-7) feasible? Probably not, but one has to think the thought has at least crossed Beane's mind. Would the New York Jets (1-7) entertain offers for former Bills' draft pick Harrison Phillips?
WR upgrade options
Obviously, New Orleans Saints' first-round talent Chris Olave is the ideal target, considering his ability and rookie contract status. Realistically, he's the only difference-maker potentially available to the Bills, if the one-win Saints are willing to sell.
Although swinging a deal for Las Vegas Raiders' WR Jakobi Meyers is appetizing, the Bills need a player with Olave's skill set, specifically the ability to line up outside the formation.
If Beane is unable to add a proven threat, Buffalo shouldn't hesitate to work old friend Gabe Davis into the mix. The 2020 fourth-round draft pick is currently on practice squad IR.
