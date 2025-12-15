Josh Allen earns high grade for 'ferocious comeback' win over Patriots

The Buffalo Bills had another comeback win in Week 15, this time coming back from a 21-0 deficit against the New England Patriots.

Buffalo went on a 35-10 run to secure their 10th win of the season. They also closed the gap on the AFC East-leading Patriots, pulling to within one game with three weeks to go in the regular season.

As is often the case, Josh Allen led the way for the Bills, throwing three touchdown passes and running for 48 yards. His performance led to praise from Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski, who gave Allen an A in his weekly report card for leading a "ferocious comeback."

"Josh Allen may have snatched this year's MVP award from the deserving hands of the Patriots' Drake Maye based on Sunday's performance," Sobleski wrote.

"Once again, Allen led the Bills on a ferocious comeback to capture another critical victory. This past weekend, Buffalo trailed 21-0 before Allen and Co. scored touchdowns during five consecutive offensive possessions."

The Bills are five-time defending champs in the AFC East and this win keeps their hopes for a sixth division title alive.

Josh Allen is once again an MVP favorite

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Allen won the 2024 NFL MVP award after putting the Bills' offense on his back for much of the season. Despite having little help outside of running back James Cook, Allen orchestrated one of the most efficient offenses in the league.

While Buffalo has had a tougher time this year, Allen continues to put up one win after another even without a true No. 1 wideout. That's why his latest win has put him back in the conversation for the MVP award this season.

Entering Week 15, Drake Maye was emerging as a favorite and could have sealed the title of MVP had he led New England to a sweep over the Bills. Instead, his team fell short, which could be the case once the votes are tallied for this year's most prestigious individual award.

