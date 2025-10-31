Josh Allen's struggles coincide with career low in one key metric
The Buffalo Bills have seen their share of struggles in the passing game this season. While receivers have struggled to create separation, and situational playcalling can be questioned, Josh Allen deserves his fair share of criticism too.
Adam Pensel uncovered the reigning-MVP's biggest setback in 2025, which revolves around the utilization of presnap motion. Allen's EPA per dropback on plays with motion is 0.29, but without motion is -0.06, the lowest mark of his career.
Without motion, Allen's EPA per dropback has been greater than 0.10 in every season from 2020-2024. That five year streak is in jeopardy of ending, with the QB in the negatives for the first time since his sophomore season. Furthermore, three of Allen's four interceptions on the season have been on plays without motion.
As Pensel breaks down, although it's a smaller sample size, Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady appears to be utilizing motion less than last season. In 2024, 387 out of Allen's 483 pass attempts included pre-snap motion, about a 4:1 ratio. In 2025, 148 out of 197 dropbacks have included motion, regressing to a 3:1 ratio.
For the Bills to fix their passing attack, it can start with one variable — utilizing pre-snap motion as often as possible — in order to get the reigning-MVP back on track.
