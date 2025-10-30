Keon Coleman responds to criticism from legendary NFL wide receiver
Keon Coleman has been under fire lately.
The second-year wide receiver has taken a great deal of slings and arrows during what has been a challenging start to his sophomore campaign. Coleman is averaging just 20.8 yards per game over the Bills’ past six games, leading to talk of him being a bust early in his professional journey. He also underwent a disciplinary benching a few weeks ago, his second in as many seasons to start his career.
On Wednesday, Coleman absorbed a few shots from legendary NFL wide receiver Steve Smith, who criticized Coleman’s ability as an outside wide receiver on his podcast, 89, alongside James Palmer.
“He ain’t the guy,” said Smith. “Can’t get separation, can’t get off the jam, doesn’t have it. You reached and got burned.”
He went on, “You can’t teach a dog how to bark. You either got it or you don’t. And the problem is, can he be a dog? I don’t know.”
Later that night, Coleman took to X to post several laughing face emojis, seemingly in response to Smith’s comments.
While speaking to a group of reporters on Thursday, Coleman had a chance to respond to the former Carolina Panthers WR’s critique, taking the high road in the process.
“I don’t even really know what he said, you know what I’m saying? That’s why I said no comment,” said Coleman, who proceeded to discuss the ups and downs he has experienced this season.
He added, “It might be games like Baltimore where I get off, and other games like last week (Khalil Shakir) get the yards. That’s just how it flows. It’s football.”
Coleman’s point rings true, as it’s irrational to think it’s easy for an NFL wide receiver to dominate week in and week out. But what about once in six weeks? Coleman has been invisible since the first game of the season, and unless he hits his stride soon, beginning with this week's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the criticism will continue to be lobbed at him.
It’s tough to blame Coleman alone for his lack of production, as Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady has done a poor job of utilizing the big-bodied target. With that said, Coleman has been on the field a lot and is the team’s second-most-targeted pass catcher. He has had his opportunities to make an impact, but it just hasn’t happened yet.
A lot of what Smith said about Coleman hit home. The former second-round pick has been unimpressive this season. But there remains an entire second half of the regular season, and Coleman still has plenty of time to disprove the doubters.
Bills fans are hoping he does just that.
