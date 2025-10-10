Bills' second-year WR expresses 'frustration' with being benched against Patriots
While speaking with reporters following the Buffalo Bills’ Thursday practice, Keon Coleman took accountability for his benching during a Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots.
Head coach Sean McDermott revealed earlier this week that the second-year wide receiver was sidelined for the Bills’ first offensive series against the Patriots due to “coach’s discipline.” And on the team’s first practice day of the week, Coleman expressed frustration with himself after being disciplined for the second time in as many seasons to start his career.
“It’s just a growing pain in the sense,” said Coleman. “It is frustrating because you know you’re better than that as a person and an individual, and you don’t like the things that it shows. Sometimes it might show that you don’t care and things like that, and that’s not the case. You want to eliminate those things.”
Coleman was then asked to reveal the specific reason why he was benched.
“We keep that in the house,” he said. “But, you know, like [Coach McDermott] said, the reasons — just got to be more accountable.”
The Bills’ former second-round pick was praised throughout the offseason both by McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane for his growth as a professional. But early in his second NFL season, he encountered a setback.
MORE: Matt Prater turning Bills' $20 million kicker into modern-day Wally Pipp
“Just being what I’m supposed to be, doing what I’m supposed to do and showing that level of maturity,” added Coleman on how he plans to rebound.
Coleman parlayed a productive training camp and preseason into a solid start to the 2025 regular season, finishing the first five weeks as the team’s third-leading receiver (226 yards) and tied for second on the team in touchdowns receiving (2).
Despite being benched for the Bills’ first six offensive plays and later fumbling the ball away to the Patriots near the end of the first quarter, Coleman responded with a few big-time catches, including a two-yard touchdown from quarterback Josh Allen, which helped Buffalo trim its deficit to 20-16 midway through the fourth quarter.
RELATED: Bills' breakout candidate 'had some growing up to do' to follow 'Marques Colston'
“It was a big-time play — we needed to score and I want to be a guy this offense can go to when we need those plays to be made,” added Coleman. “So I guess it showed a pretty good bit. But I know a lot of that won’t matter if you’re not doing the things you’re supposed to do on the flip side of that, you know what I’m saying?”
The goal for Coleman moving forward will be improved consistency, as McDermott and Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady alluded to on Monday. As the Bills move into a more challenging portion of their regular-season schedule, they need Coleman to be at his best both on and off the field. And it appears as if the second-year pro is committed to being a steady presence for his team.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —