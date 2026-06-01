Latest Myles Garrett Rumors Stir Up Bills Interest in Browns Superstar Pass Rusher

The age-old question has once again resurfaced: should the Buffalo Bills trade for Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett?

This coming after NFL commentator Zach Frydenlund said on ESPN Cleveland that there seems to be “real fire and smoke” surrounding a potential trade for the future Hall of Famer. Garrett is the league’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year and the Browns have continuously shut down speculation regarding a potential trade for the five-time All-Pro. But the signs are becoming too apparent to ignore.

“It seems like they’re more willing than ever to listen on Myles Garrett,” said Frydenlund.

That should serve as music to the ears of Brandon Beane, who should do everything possible to get in on the potential Garrett sweepstakes. The Bills selected edge-setting outside linebacker T.J. Parker with the 35th overall pick in the second round of the 2026 draft and added free agent Bradley Chubb. Still, the team needs a dominant, pass-rushing force to add to its group of edge defenders and Garrett would fill that void, and then some.

The cost for Garrett

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts after losing his helmet on a play during the second half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 21, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the Browns to even consider parting ways with their former first-round pick, it would take at least two first-round picks, and likely more. Garrett is 30 years old and remains in the prime of his career, coming off a year in which he set the NFL record for sacks in a single season with 23.

He is still at the top of his game and any potential deal would not hold immense long-term value for the team acquiring him. Any organization that would consider trading for Garrett would recognize its desire to win now holds more weight than their foresight years down the road.

It goes against Beane’s M.O. to relinquish first-round picks as part of a trade package. But Garrett may be the most reasonable exception to do so.

The problem with the trade

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) walks on the field during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

There is one element of a potential deal that may hold the Bills back from completing what would be a blockbuster move, and that’s money. Garrett signed a monstrous four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Browns last spring and carries a $27.7 million cap hit in 2027 and a $29.8 million cap hit in 2028.

With that said, there are always salary-cap gymnastics Buffalo is capable of pulling off to improve what is currently a dire upcoming cap situation in 2027. If there were ever a player worth kicking the can down the road on a few other players’ contracts in order to fit him in, it’s Garrett, who would be an immediate game-wrecker for the Bills.

Garrett already on the move?

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates following a sack against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium. The play set a new NFL single season sack record by Garrett. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

In a recent update, it has been reported by multiple outlets that Garrett has been traded to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for EDGE Jared Verse and a 2027 first-round pick, but nothing has been made official at this time.

"Nothing is final at this point," said Browns' general manager Andrew Berry via a video posted by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. "We are in discussions of a potential transaction including him. I'll have a lot more to say about it once it is final, if it does become final."

Perhaps the Bills can still strike at the 11th hour before the trade is officially complete, but that now appears unlikely at this point. Buffalo has the draft capital to send Cleveland's way. However, the Bills don't have a prospect of Verse's caliber to entice the Browns if that is indeed what they are seeking in a potential trade.