Post-June 1 Cut Candidates the Buffalo Bills Could Target

The Buffalo Bills made plenty of changes this offseason, which has them entering the year with a new head coach, offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, and special teams coach.

There were also some big moves with the roster. Buffalo traded for wide receiver DJ Moore and signed outside linebacker Bradley Chubb. They also added more help in the 2026 NFL draft, including EDGE T.J. Parker and cornerback Davison Igbinosun.

Buffalo could still use some more depth, however, which is why they should be paying attention to the waiver wire once teams begin to make post-June 1 cuts. That being said, here's a look at three players the Bills would be wise to target if they were released.

Blake Cashman, LB

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman reacts with the crowd after the game against the Arizona Cardinals. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Blake Cashman recently turned 30, which is one of the reasons the Minnesota Vikings might be willing to shed his $9.18 million salary. As a post-June 1 cut, the Vikings would free up $7.6 million.

Despite his age, Cashman has remained highly effective, recording 144 tackles in 2025. Still, he's been named a potential trade or cut candidate throughout the offseason and if that winds up being the case, the Bills would be wise to bring him in on a one-year deal as they help Kaleb Elarms-Orr develop into a consistent starter.

Jon Runyan Jr., G

New York Giants guard Jon Runyan on the field during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Alec Anderson and Austin Corbett are set to battle for the starting left guard position, which was vacated by David Edwards. This competition could go either way, but there are still some concerns with each player. Anderson has never been a full-time starter and spent his first two seasons primarily playing tackle.

Corbett has much more experience, but has a long list of injury concerns. That's why they should continue to add depth if possible, and Jon Runyan Jr. is someone to watch. He has an $11.75 million cap hit in 2026, and they can save $9.25 million of that if they moved on. They did select Francis Mauigoa in the draft and signed Daniel Faalele in free agency, which gives them enough depth to consider moving on.

Bobby Brown III, DT

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Bobby Brown III on the field in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

After signing a three-year, $21 million deal last offseason, Bobby Brown III was unable to live up to expectations. He started just five games and had 31 tackles and had a run-defense grade of just 57.8. There's still hope, especially since Brown was a top-20 run defender during the 2024 season with the Los Angeles Rams.

He may need a change of scenery, and the Bills need run defenders. That's why they should monitor Brown's status.