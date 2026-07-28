Legendary Former Bills Player Warns Team Could Disband if Buffalo Doesn't Win Super Bowl

If things go awry for the Buffalo Bills this year, heads could roll.

With Brandon Beane promoted to Bills president of football operations and Joe Brady now the team’s head coach during a Super-Bowl-or-bust season, there are many who believe it could be one and done for Buffalo’s new leadership duo if they fail to live up to sky-high expectations in 2026.

You can count NFL legend Shawne Merriman among that group, as the former Bills linebacker warned fans that significant change could be on the way if the team doesn’t come through with a transcendent season.

“When you got a standout quarterback like Josh Allen, you can always build pieces around him, but every four years, that team breaks up,” said Merriman on The Jim Rome Show. “Your coordinators going to become head coaches somewhere. You have new coordinators, and you have new players and it’s almost like you’ve got this window, right?”

Here we go again with the dreaded Super Bowl window, as the sense that the Bills’ might be closing is growing every day.

Bills Super Bowl window could be closing similar to mid-2000s Chargers

San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17), tight end Antonio Gates (85) and linebacker Shawne Merriman (56) during the game against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Much like that window closed on another of Merriman’s former teams, the then-San Diego Chargers, who were quarterbacked by Philip Rivers. Despite Rivers being one of the most productive quarterbacks in the league during his time with the Chargers, they never advanced to the Super Bowl during their golden years.

“Take between either 2005 or 2006 to 2010, we had an opportunity with the Chargers to win at least one or two rings over that period,” Merriman said. “So after 2010, it kind of -- you know, they went away. We [no longer] had that opportunity.”

During that stretch, the Chargers advanced to the AFC Championship game just once while playing past the divisional round each year from 2006-2009. Merriman’s time with the team reached its conclusion after the Chargers missed the postseason in 2010, which began a three-year absence from the playoffs for the organization. Rivers remained with the Chargers until 2019, but never reached the level of success the team experienced during its heyday with him under center.

So, Merriman’s point is well-taken. If the Bills don’t get it done and become one of the two teams competing for the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the year, things could change next offseason. And change drastically.

Dec. 2, 2012; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Shawne Merriman (56) on the bench during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ralph Wilson Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"If they don't do it now, man, that team is going to look much different after this year," he added.

The Bills advanced to the playoffs the past seven seasons, with two AFC Championship game appearances under their belt during that period, the first of which came six seasons ago during the 2020 campaign. So, by Merriman's measure, Buffalo's window might already have closed.

Not only could Beane be out the door if the Bills don't improve upon their finish from a year ago, but also Brady and a host of players the team would be likely to cut bait on. Stay tuned.

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