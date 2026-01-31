Former Bills' Pro Bowl player says Joe Brady hire worthy of a 'parade'
In this story:
Joe Brady in charge. Josh Allen in a walking boot. Bills Mafia in flux.
While a portion of Bills Mafia seems underwhelmed by Buffalo's hiring/promotion of Brady from offensive coordinator to head coach to replace Sean McDermott, most reviews are positive. Fans were at times understandably frustrated by this season's lack of receiving weaponry, predictable play-calling and seemingly simplistic schemes.
MORE: Ryan Fitzpatrick explains Bills' Joe Brady hire after call with Brandon Beane
But from a former Pro Bowl center to a national podcast host, the general manager Brandon Beane's hiring of Brady is getting high marks. Bills fans are still mad about the way the 2025 season ended in Denver, but what most analysts see is a new coach who oversee an MVP in Allen, a rushing champion in James Cook and an offense that helped the Bills to a 12-5 regular season and scored 57 points in two playoff games.
MORE: Bills' Josh Allen lays out optimistic recovery timeline after foot surgery
"If you showed the resume of Joe Brady to Bills Mafia, and he came from the Kyle Shanahan or Sean McVay tree, we'd have a parade right now in downtown Buffalo," former player and Bills radio analyst Eric Wood said this week. "I understand people have had some qualms about play-calling and game management. But If he was coming from the McVay tree and two years ago Matthew Stafford won the MVP and this year Kyren Williams won the rushing title, he would be the hottest candidate in the league."
Added CBS analyst and Mad Dog radio host Adam Schein, "Buffalo's hiring of Brady is ridiculously logical."
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —
More Buffalo Bills News:
Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.Follow richiewhitt