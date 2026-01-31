Former Bills' Pro Bowl player says Joe Brady hire worthy of a 'parade'

Joe Brady in charge. Josh Allen in a walking boot. Bills Mafia in flux.

While a portion of Bills Mafia seems underwhelmed by Buffalo's hiring/promotion of Brady from offensive coordinator to head coach to replace Sean McDermott, most reviews are positive. Fans were at times understandably frustrated by this season's lack of receiving weaponry, predictable play-calling and seemingly simplistic schemes.

MORE: Ryan Fitzpatrick explains Bills' Joe Brady hire after call with Brandon Beane

But from a former Pro Bowl center to a national podcast host, the general manager Brandon Beane's hiring of Brady is getting high marks. Bills fans are still mad about the way the 2025 season ended in Denver, but what most analysts see is a new coach who oversee an MVP in Allen, a rushing champion in James Cook and an offense that helped the Bills to a 12-5 regular season and scored 57 points in two playoff games.

The #Bills went with who they know in Joe Brady, but he also had the best resume' of the younger candidates that were interviewed. @EWood70 addressed that with us on @OneBillsLive today. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/lOJmHbJ058 — Chris Brown (@ChrisBrownBills) January 28, 2026

MORE: Bills' Josh Allen lays out optimistic recovery timeline after foot surgery

"If you showed the resume of Joe Brady to Bills Mafia, and he came from the Kyle Shanahan or Sean McVay tree, we'd have a parade right now in downtown Buffalo," former player and Bills radio analyst Eric Wood said this week. "I understand people have had some qualms about play-calling and game management. But If he was coming from the McVay tree and two years ago Matthew Stafford won the MVP and this year Kyren Williams won the rushing title, he would be the hottest candidate in the league."

Added CBS analyst and Mad Dog radio host Adam Schein, "Buffalo's hiring of Brady is ridiculously logical."

Joe Brady | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —