Several former Buffalo Bills nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame selection

LeSean McCoy, Marshawn Lynch among 7 former Bills players listed as candidates for induction into the Hall of Fame's Class of 2026.

Bills LeSean McCoy scores the winning touchdown on this 21-yard run in overtime to beat the Colts 13-7.
Bills LeSean McCoy scores the winning touchdown on this 21-yard run in overtime to beat the Colts 13-7. / JAMIE GERMANO / USA TODAY NETWORK
Several former Buffalo Bills' players have been selected as nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026, with a couple of candidates entering their first year of eligibility.

Running backs LeSean McCoy and Frank Gore are among the list of first-year nominees, while another former Bills RB, Marshawn Lynch, will once again be up for induction. Other former Bills who have been candidates previously include offensive lineman Ruben Brown, linebackers Takeo Spikes and London Fletcher, and cornerback Troy Vincent.

Gore, whose son Frank Jr. is currently on the Bills' practice squad, played one season for the Bills in 2019, appearing in 16 games and totaling 599 yards rushing, along with a couple of touchdowns rushing. The 16-year pro’s 16,000 career rushing yards rank third all-time.

Frank Gore
Dec 15, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore (20) is pressured by Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) / Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images

McCoy spent four seasons in Buffalo, recording a total of 3,814 yards rushing and 25 touchdowns rushing. For his career, the 12-year NFL veteran recorded 11,102 yards rushing, which is 23rd all-time.

Of the many former Bills players listed as candidates for induction, Brown spent the most time with the Bills. The former first-round pick spent the first nine years of his 13-year career in Buffalo, a span in which he was named to the Pro Bowl eight times and awarded second-team All-Pro honors four times.

A 16-year veteran, Fletcher spent five of those years with the Bills and led the team in tackles each season he spent in Buffalo from 2002-2006. Spikes played in the league for 15 years, including four with the Bills. He was named as a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler during his second season in Buffalo in 2004.

Takeo Spikes
Takeo Spikes played 47 games with the Buffalo Bills / File photo, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Finally, Vincent spent two full seasons with the Bills and part of a third in Buffalo before being released in Oct. 2006. The 15-year pro appeared in 24 games across his two-plus seasons with the team.

The last former Bills player inducted into the Hall of Fame was wide receiver Terrell Owens, who was welcomed to Canton in 2018. Before Owens, WR Andre Reed was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014.

