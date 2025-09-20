Sean McDermott suggests Bills "are gonna need" more from $80 million defensive end
The potential is there, but the production has been lacking a bit.
Of course, it's only been three games, but Buffalo Bills' defense end Greg Rousseau has been noticeably overshadowed by veteran addition Joey Bosa.
"I think Joey's off to a really good start, creating some disruption back there. We need to continue to find players that are gonna help us and add to that mix," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott one day after a 31-21 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Meanwhile, 6-foot-6 Rousseau, who signed a four-year contract extension reportedly worth $80 million total this past offseason, has one quarterback hit over 100 defensive snaps through three weeks. He hasn't been invisible, but he hasn't been anything close to a gamewrecker, either.
"Greg has had some good reps, and then there's some other things that he would tell you he wants to do better in the first three games. Going forward, we are gonna need that, 100 percent," said McDermott.
It's no secret that McDermott's defensive scheme places a significant responsibility on the four defensive linemen in terms of disrupting the opposing passer.
"The pass rush is needed. My philosophy is you've gotta be able to get there with your front four," said McDermott.
The Bills were unable to consistently apply meaningful pressure against the Dolphins on Thursday Night Football. Buffalo failed to sack Tua Tagovailoa, who was able to escape the rush on multiple key third-down conversions throughout the evening.
"Overall, you're looking to improve in every area. I know Greg's committed to that. He's one of our hardest workers. Very conscientious young man, and a big part of our team. I betcha if Greg came in here and you asked him the same questions, he's gonna say I'm working in every area, every aspect of my game," said McDermott.
Rousseau, a 2021 first-round draft pick, will work to rediscover his 2024 form that produced 8.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and a career-high 24 quarterback hits. The Bills "are gonna need that, 100 percent."
