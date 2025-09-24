Bills' Josh Allen reaffirms American patriotism during Pat McAfee Show appearance
He seems like the perfect fit, even in a different sport.
There are stark contrasts between football and flag football, but the latter still involves throwing and running. So, why not see what an elite NFL dual threat quarterback, like the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen, can do throwing and running on the flag football field?
With flag football coming to the 2028 Olympic Games, and the United States hosting, it seems almost too perfect to have Allen lead the Stars & Stripes into competition. The topic came up during Allen's conversation on The Pat McAfee Show, and the humble field general is absolutely interested in exploring the possibilities.
"If I get asked," said Allen on his willingness to play Olympic flag football for Team USA. "I absolutely want to compete for my country."
Team USA should do everything it can to enlist Buffalo's touchdown machine for the sport's Olympics debut on American soil nonetheless. Allen is the only player in NFL history to account for 40+ touchdowns five years in a row.
In the Bills' win over the Miami Dolphins on September 18, Allen surpassed Patrick Mahomes to become the fastest player ever, including postseason games, to reach 300 total touchdowns. The reigning NFL MVP set Buffalo's all-time career rushing touchdowns record in the season opener with his 66th score on the ground. The QB passed Hall-of-Fame running backs OJ Simpson and Thurman Thomas on his way to the top.
As for Allen's Olympic eligibility, this past offseason, NFL owners approved a measure permitting players to compete in the 2028 Games. It's presumed that one player per NFL team will be permitted to try out for his country's team.
When the topic initially arose this past spring, Allen was cautious to not disrespect the full-time flag football community that continues to grow around America.
"I'm not going to disrespect the guys that are playing flag football right now. If there was an opportunity for me to try, I would absolutely love to," said Allen. I think there's really no greater honor to do that. That'd be really cool."
From Bills' captain to Captain America? We'll find out in a couple years.
