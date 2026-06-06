Micah Parsons Already Has a Celebration Planned for Sacking Josh Allen

Micah Parsons is one of the NFL's premier pass rushers and he's been able to bring down most of the big-name quarterbacks in the league. One player who he has yet to add to the list, however, is Buffalo Bills signal-caller Josh Allen.

Parsons is well aware of this as he was recently asked by Sports Illustrated which quarterback that he has yet to sack would he most like to add to his resume. He didn't need to think long at all before saying Allen.

He was then asked if he knew how he would celebrate and Parsons pointed his finger to the air and said "God did." Parsons, who is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in December, said he should be in a groove by the time the two teams meet, which will be on Dec. 13 in Week 14, almost one year to the date from when he suffered the injury.

Micah Parsons hasn't had many chances to sack Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook gets extra yards as he runs past Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons. | Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

One of the reasons Parsons has yet to get to Allen is the fact that he's only faced the Bills once in his career. The 12th overall pick for the Dallas Cowboys in 2021, Parsons played against Allen when the Cowboys visited Buffalo late in the 2023 season.

The Bills won that game 31-10, and Allen hardly had to drop back to throw thanks to the blowout victory. He was just 7-of-15 in passing attempts for 94 yards and a touchdown. He added another 24 yards and a touchdown on eight attempts.

James Cook was the one who did the heavy lifting, racking up 179 yards and a touchdown in 25 attempts. In all, the Bills ran for 266 yards and three touchdowns on 49 attempts. Parsons was held in check by Buffalo, recording just two tackles in that game.

Parsons enters 2026 with impressive stats

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons jogs off the field following the game against the Chicago Bears. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

When the Dallas Cowboys selected Parsons out of Penn State, he was viewed as a true linebacker. Injuries forced them to move him to the defensive line, and he excelled in that role. Parsons recorded 84 tackles and 13 sacks that season and won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Parsons, who was traded to the Packers in 2025, continued to rack up sacks at a high rate, recording at least 12 in all five of his seasons in the league. He now enters year six with 297 tackles, 65 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, and 10 pass breakups in his career.

When the Bills and Packers square off this season, Buffalo's offensive line will need to give him extra attention, which can hopefully keep him from getting his wish.