Bills' lengthy injury report includes new additions James Cook, Christian Benford

The Buffalo Bills added five players to the official Week 10 injury report as preparations began for the Miami Dolphins

Ralph Ventre

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) brings down Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium.
Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) brings down Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills' latest injury report lists 10 players, including seven starters, with the team set to visit the Miami Dolphins on November 9.

In troubling developments, running back James Cook and defensive end Joey Bosa, who were two standouts in the Week 9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, landed on the injury report as non-participants.

Cook banged up his ankle during the November 2 victory, but still played 76 percent of offensive snaps while rushing for 114 yards.

"It came up during the game. Just sore in the last couple days after the game there," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott.

James Cook (4)
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III escapes the attempted tackle by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bosa, who logged 44 of a possible 60 defensive snaps last time out, is dealing with a wrist issue, the severity of which has not been revealed.

There is one new addition who was not mentioned by McDermott prior to Wednesday's practice. Starting cornerback Christian Benford popped on the injury report with a groin problem.

Listed as a limited participant, Benford may have aggravated the issue during practice. The Bills' top boundary cornerback fought through a groin injury leading up to the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. While he has not missed any games thus far, his performance has seemingly dropped a bit from where it was in 2024.

Christian Benford (47)
Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) carries the ball as Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) attempts to make the tackle / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

In addition to Benford, wide receiver Joshua Palmer and linebacker Terrell Bernard were limited with Week 10 preparations underway. Palmer has been out since injuring his ankle/knee during the October 13 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Defensive end AJ Epenesa has been available for the season's first eight contests, but that streak is in jeopardy this week. The former second-round draft pick has been placed into the concussion protocol, meaning he'll have to be cleared by an independent neurologist before returning to game action.

Linebacker Shaq Thompson, nickel cornerback Taron Johnson and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, who all missed the November 2 win, were not available for Wednesday's practice.

Bills' Injury Report (Week 10)

CB Christian Benford (groin) — Limited

LB Terrel Bernard (ankle) — Limited

WR Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) — Limited

DE Joey Bosa (wrist) — DNP

RB James Cook (ankle) — DNP

DE AJ Epenesa (concussion) — DNP

CB Taron Johnson (groin) — DNP

DT DaQuan Jones (calf) — DNP

LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring) — DNP

DT Jordan Phillips (wrist) — Full

Joey Bosa (97)
Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa (97) pressures Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

