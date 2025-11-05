Bills' lengthy injury report includes new additions James Cook, Christian Benford
The Buffalo Bills' latest injury report lists 10 players, including seven starters, with the team set to visit the Miami Dolphins on November 9.
In troubling developments, running back James Cook and defensive end Joey Bosa, who were two standouts in the Week 9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, landed on the injury report as non-participants.
Cook banged up his ankle during the November 2 victory, but still played 76 percent of offensive snaps while rushing for 114 yards.
SIGN UP: Get Bills OnSI straight to your inbox (for free)
"It came up during the game. Just sore in the last couple days after the game there," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott.
Bosa, who logged 44 of a possible 60 defensive snaps last time out, is dealing with a wrist issue, the severity of which has not been revealed.
There is one new addition who was not mentioned by McDermott prior to Wednesday's practice. Starting cornerback Christian Benford popped on the injury report with a groin problem.
MORE: Bills cut bait on Army linebacker, ex-Patriots' wide receiver on trade deadline day
Listed as a limited participant, Benford may have aggravated the issue during practice. The Bills' top boundary cornerback fought through a groin injury leading up to the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. While he has not missed any games thus far, his performance has seemingly dropped a bit from where it was in 2024.
In addition to Benford, wide receiver Joshua Palmer and linebacker Terrell Bernard were limited with Week 10 preparations underway. Palmer has been out since injuring his ankle/knee during the October 13 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
Defensive end AJ Epenesa has been available for the season's first eight contests, but that streak is in jeopardy this week. The former second-round draft pick has been placed into the concussion protocol, meaning he'll have to be cleared by an independent neurologist before returning to game action.
RELATED: Bills' Michael Hoecht posts powerful message following season-ending injury
Linebacker Shaq Thompson, nickel cornerback Taron Johnson and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, who all missed the November 2 win, were not available for Wednesday's practice.
Bills' Injury Report (Week 10)
CB Christian Benford (groin) — Limited
LB Terrel Bernard (ankle) — Limited
WR Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) — Limited
DE Joey Bosa (wrist) — DNP
RB James Cook (ankle) — DNP
DE AJ Epenesa (concussion) — DNP
CB Taron Johnson (groin) — DNP
DT DaQuan Jones (calf) — DNP
LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring) — DNP
DT Jordan Phillips (wrist) — Full
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —