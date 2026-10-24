Bills Brought Tre'Davious White Back, So What's Next Move to Boost Subpar Defense?

It's no secret that the Buffalo Bills' defense needs to improve at multiple positions.

The Bills, who are allowing 28.5 points per game, ranks next to last amongst their NFL peers in pass defense (285.8).

After keeping only three true outside cornerbacks on its 53-man roster, Buffalo finally reinforced its depth there by bringing veteran Tre'Davious White back into the building this past week.

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) intercepts a pass intended for New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While there's an argument to be made that the Bills must seek more cornerback help on the trade market prior to the November 10 deadline, the reality is they likely won't be able to add anyone more capable than White at this point.

Buffalo has only $4.5 million in salary cap space available (per Spotrac), and there are needs for upgrades at safety and inside linebacker, too. In all likelihood, however, any changes at those two positions will come from within.

Switching up safeties

In the wake of a suspension and poor performance, one has to think Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is in danger of losing his starting status. The Bills simply need more from their safeties in former NFL safety Jim Leonhard's defense.

Unfortunately, former All-Pro Jordan Poyer isn't walking through that door this time. It also doesn't appear realistic for the Bills to add a true difference-maker like Budda Baker due to cap constraints.

While veteran Damar Hamlin can be serviceable in a starting role, Buffalo has two other options to explore.

One line of thinking says fifth-round rookie Jalon Kilgore, the fourth safety on the roster, should get a chance to learn on the job. Kilgore made his defensive debut against the Las Vegas Raiders following Gardner-Johnson's ejection.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Jalon Kilgore (29) breaks up a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) in the fourth quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kilgore totaled 11 snaps as an extra safety. He made a key third-down pass breakup, and he also allowed a touchdown.

The other option is to sign veteran Geno Stone off the practice squad. Stone, who has game experience at both strong and free safety, made 34 consecutive starts for the Cincinnati Bengals prior to signing with the Bills this past March.

In 2023, Stone led all NFL safeties with seven interceptions for the Baltimore Ravens. He has seemingly struggled since then, and it's a bit concerning that he didn't show enough during training camp to not earn a roster spot.

Nov 5, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Geno Stone (26) catches an interception against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Upgrading inside linebacker

Although head coach Joe Brady has publicly expressed his satisfaction with the Bills' linebacking corps, there's the potential to provide a boost by making an internal change.

"I think you're not a fan of the way our linebackers are playing, based off some of the questions, but I have no issues with the way our linebackers our playing right now," said Brady prior to the Week 6 road game.

Whether it's taking away coverage snaps from either Terrel Bernard or Dorian Williams, it seems like a good time to activate veteran Shaq Thompson off the practice squad. Not re-joining the Bills until after training camp, the former first-round draft pick has presumably spent the season's first six weeks ramping up into playing shape.

Buffalo Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson (45) looks over his shoulder after an interception during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If it's not Thompson, then there likely won't be any in-season change to the linebacking corps.

In fact, I'm not even sure there's an impactful enough trade to be made by general manager Brandon Beane, whose best deadline move in recent years is likely securing cornerback Rasul Douglas for the 2023 stretch run.

The Bills are going to have to bank on players continuing to grow into the defense, and Leonhard's ability to maximize the talent available.

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