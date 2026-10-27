Tre'Davious White Projects When He'll Be Ready to Boost Bills' Subpar Defense

Veteran cornerback Tre'Davious White is back in town with the Buffalo Bills for his 10th season as a pro.

The 2017 Bills' first-round draft pick has ditched his couch for one more run in Orchard Park. Buffalo signed White to its practice squad at the start of its Week 7 bye.

"This was a different kind of offseason for me. I've been sitting on the couch, drinking ginger ale and eating popcorn for a while," said the 31-year-old White as a guest on Eric Wood's Centered On Buffalo podcast.

White, a former All-Pro and well-liked locker room presence, provides leadership upon his arrival, but when will the grizzled veteran be able to contribute on field in a game situation for a struggling defense that ranks next to last against the pass?

Bills Tre'Davious White stops and watches a tribute video to fans and the stadium as he leaves the field following the Bills win over the Jets, 35-8, in their last regular season game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"For me to be able to go out there and play in a NFL game at the position that I play, at defensive back, uhh, I got so much respect for the position, I'd disrespect the position just thinking I can just come off the couch and come out there and be Tre White," said White.

Naturally, White, who hasn't seen game action since Buffalo's divisional playoff loss last January, needs some sort of ramp-up period, especially considering he did not attend a training camp this past summer.

Projected timeline for Tre'Davious White

One has to think White will require at least four weeks of practice to get back up to speed in both the physical and mental aspects of the game.

"It's gonna be a process, which I know. We've been talking about it for a while. It's gonna be a process. I'm going to go into practice and just to go out there and move around a little bit. See where I'm at," said White.

Coming out of the bye, the Bills will hold their first Week 8 practice on Wednesday, October 28. It'll be White's first opportunity to get on the field in coordinator Jim Leonhard's defense.

"The best thing for me, I know these guys. I know a lot of these guys on the team," said White.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) breaks up the pass to Cleveland Browns tight end Brenden Bates (82) during the first half | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

White's familiarity with multiple teammates coupled with his experience should speed up his acclimation period to some extent.

"The main thing with me is gonna be getting the reps with the guys, getting comfortable with who I'm around. Learning where my help is in this defense and learning where I can make some plays," said White.

If the plan is to give White at least four weeks of prep, then that means the earliest he would suit up is the Week 12 home game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving night. Of course, this is sheer speculation, and a lot can change after White returns to the practice field on Wednesday.

Tre'Davious White bailed Bills out in 2025, but can he do it again?

White is another year older, but he still had some gas left in his tank as recent as last season.

Initially brought back as cornerback insurance during Spring 2025, White wound up as the full-time starter opposite Christian Benford as first-round rookie Maxwell Hairston spent the first six weeks on Injured Reserve.

White maintained his starting role as the Bills began to ease Hairston into the rotation, and the grizzled veteran was more than serviceable throughout the year. Over 16 regular season starts, he made 40 tackles, 6.0 TFL, one interception and nine pass break-ups. Opposing passers averaged only 5.1 yards per attempts and completed 51.1 percent when targeting White.

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) intercepts a pass intended for New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) during the second half at Gillette Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While he has thrived playing zone coverage for most of his career, White is a true technician, and student of the game, with plenty of capability in an aggressive man coverage scheme.

"I'm just gonna be playing ball," said White.

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