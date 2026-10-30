Bills Replacing Suspended Safety CJ Gardner-Johnson With Old Reliable vs. Ravens

The Buffalo Bills have a hole in their Week 8 starting lineup due to safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson's one-game suspension for spitting at Las Vegas Raiders' tight end Brock Bowers back on October 18.

Thankfully, the Bills' depth chart features a versatile backup with 28 career starts to his credit. As such, that experienced reserve will be the starter when Buffalo hosts the Baltimore Ravens for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on November 1.

"Damar Hamlin will start at safety," said Bills' head coach Joe Brady following Friday's practice in Orchard Park.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady greets safety Damar Hamlin (3) before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at New Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 28-year-old Hamlin, who became a household name as a result of suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game on January 2, 2023, has become part of the organizational fabric.

After playing out his rookie contract, Hamlin re-signed with the Bills on one-year deals each of the past two offseasons.

Damar Hamlin's experience and versatility

Hamlin, a 2021 sixth-round draft pick, has made 59 regular season appearances for Buffalo. He's also played in seven playoff games, including a 2024 AFC Divisional Round win over the Ravens. The safety accounted for eight tackles in that game highlighted by a strip sack of Lamar Jackson.

Coincidentally, Hamlin will see Jackson again on Sunday as the Ravens confirmed he'll start at quarterback after missing three consecutive games with an ankle sprain.

Although a pectoral injury limited Hamlin to six games in 2025, he has plenty of time on task with fellow safety Cole Bishop. Following Gardner-Johnson's ejection in Week 6, he stepped in to play alongside Bishop for the remainder of the 33-30 win.

Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) fumbles the ball while being tackled by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Hamlin has appeared in all six games thus far this season, seeing 151 defensive snaps across multiple roles. He's been deployed as a third safety and a nickel defensive back in Jim Leonhard's scheme.

"We've had weeks where he didn't get any reps at nickel position, and he has to go in there and play nickel. He doesn't blink, and that's kind of his personality," said Brady.

Joe Brady's confidence in Damar Hamlin

Joining the Bills' staff in 2022, Brady has been around Hamlin for all but one season in the safety's pro career.

The rookie head coach has noticed the safety's willingness and ability to take reps all throughout the secondary this year.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) tackles Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"That's why Damar's been here. We brought him back here because of, he has a unique skillset. He can play a bunch of different positions. He knows what to do, and he plays winning football whenever he's in there. We got all the confidence in Damar," said Brady.

On Sunday against the Ravens, Hamlin will make his 29th career start for the Bills, and Brady's just fine with that.

"Really excited for him to get to play a lot of football this week," said Brady. "He's earned it. He deserves it, and he's gonna make the most of it."

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