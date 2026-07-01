New Bills' QB Coach Bo Hardegree Hopes Tough Love Will Help Josh Allen Lift Lombardi

Starting from the team’s recent ribbon-cutting ceremony that officially signified the opening of the new Highmark Stadium along Abbott Road in Orchard Park, New York, right down to the most recent injection of youth on the roster with the 10 new players selected by Brandon Beane in the 2026 NFL Draft, the changes made within a short amount of time at One Bills Drive since the firing of Sean McDermott back in January are nothing short of astonishing.

That doesn’t even include the influx of young, new coaches that have joined on with rookie head coach Joe Brady’s staff this year, either.

Despite all of the success sustained by the team from the time McDermott took charge in Western New York in 2017, Bills owner Terry Pegula wanted to switch things up this season—for right or wrong—in order to help see his beloved quarterback Josh Allen through the playoffs and into the Super Bowl.

Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula hugs QB Josh Allen (right) during Day Six of the team's training camp at St John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Saturday, July 30, 2022. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Will new changes made in Western New York be enough to get Lombardi?

So, along came the swift shift in direction—an adjustment of the sails, so to speak—to ultimately set Buffalo on the right course in 2026, and on a trajectory toward SoFi Stadium in February 2027 . . . hopefully.

It’s the donning of a new era in Buffalo: it’s plain to see.

"(There’s) a lot of new. We're gonna figure things out. Obviously, we go to camp (on) July 28. That’s really where you make your team," Allen said during an appearance late last week on NFL Network's The Insiders with reporter Tom Pelissero.

"But . . . a lot of new faces—offense, defense, staff-wise, new stadium, (and a) new head coach—so, there is a lot of new. And, we're looking forward to getting out there, and really learning (about) each other (more) and building that team camaraderie when we go to St. John Fisher in Rochester.

"But, yeah, it's another tough task . . . the goal remains the same, and that's to bring a Lombardi Trophy to Western New York. And, we're going to do everything in our power to make that happen."

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen (17) celebrates scoring a TD against the New England Patriots during the AFC wild-card playoffs on January 15, 2022. Allen led the offense to seven touchdowns on seven possessions in a 47-17 win for Buffalo. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Meet Josh Allen’s new Bo—not Beau—in Buffalo

And, although not much hubbub has been made this offseason about it, there is also a new man in the ear of the Bills’ franchise gunslinger.

It’s not offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr.—head coach Joe Brady will still be calling the plays, after all—but there is one other particular person who Allen has, and will continue to, spend plenty of his precious time with this summer and upcoming season.

It’s not his wife, Hailee, who was often called Beau by her parents growing up, or his young daughter, Harper, who the statement above is referring to, although those two could certainly fit the Bill for it: pun definitely intended.

Hailee Steinfeld is pictured walking on the red carpet prior to the start of the 96th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, March 10, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No.

The other—not so distant third (well he probably is)—person Allen will be spending an exorbitant, sometimes painstaking amount of time with is new quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree, who the Bills hired at the beginning of February to be their former MVP’s right-hand man.

Allen knows what he must focus on heading into Year Nine in order to help the Bills hoist a Lombardi.

And, the former No. 7 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft thinks his new coach can help him do just that.

“Still (working on) mechanics, and I think off the field—trying to be better in my routine—trying to sleep better . . . trying to get the best sleep that I can get,” Allen jokingly continued with Pelissero, which undoubtedly was a nod to being a first-time father who is dealing with bottle feedings in the early hours of the morning from time to time.

“But, at the end of the day, (it’s about) finding little nuances: better with my eyes, better with my feet, (and) putting the ball in better spots for our team. And, ultimately—when we get to the playoffs—trying to find a way to get the job done.

“We haven’t done it. And, we’re going to keep turning over every stone and every leaf until we do.”

Former Buffalo Bills QBs coach Joe Brady (right), who is now the team's head coach, watches closely as QB Josh Allen (17) throws a pass during training camp practice at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Monday, July 25, 2022. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The latest leaf lifted has unearthed Hardegree, who’s walked a long path to Buffalo

Having previously spent the past two seasons under the same title with the Tennessee Titans alongside former head coach Brian Callahan down in Nashville, Tennessee, which is roughly a two-hour drive from his hometown in Jackson, Tennessee, and about 180 miles west of the University of Tennessee campus where he spent four seasons as a backup quarterback from 2003 to 2006, Hardegree decided to take a leap of faith this winter when he chose to join on with Brady and Co. for the foreseeable future.

He had other options . . . but he chose Buffalo for good reason.

Jumping from guiding a young No. 1 overall pick in Cam Ward in 2025—as well as being the Titans’ interim offensive coordinator from Week 4 on last season—the soon to be 42-year-old, who is also a young father like many others on this current Bills team, is entering an attractive situation with Josh Allen in command.

Former Tennessee Titans QBs coach Bo Hardegree (left) talks with Titans rookie QB Cam Ward (1) during an NFL training camp practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park last season on Saturday, August 2, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

And, the surroundings he’ll be around this season (and for hopefully longer) won’t really be all that unfamiliar despite maybe the winter landscape.

He may have to possibly plow his driveway on a more regular basis than he ever has before in his life—whether coaching or not—when Mother Nature starts toying with Western New Yorkers in November.

But, he’s no stranger to cold weather . . . or the AFC East division.

He’s had stops with the Denver Broncos (2014), Chicago Bears (2015), New York Jets (2019-2020), and New England Patriots (2021) in the past, as well as the Miami Dolphins (2016-2018).

Honoree Bo Hardegree and his wife, Lauren Hardegree, pose for a photo before the 39th Annual Jackson-Madison County Sports Hall of Fame Banquet that was held on Thursday, April 10, 2025 at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in downtown Jackson, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Connections made along his journey helped Hardegree land with Brady in Buffalo

However, that’s only just a few of the stops along Hardegree’s football coaching journey . . . he’s been around the block.

And, the ties he has to Buffalo are readily apparent if you just peek behind the curtain a little more.

Both Brady (2019) and Hardegree (2012-2013) have experience coaching down on the grounds of the LSU campus, albeit at different times in their careers, and—when he was just a “young Bronco” in 2014 as an offensive quality control coach in Denver—Hardegree was under the watchful eye of former Broncos head coach John Fox, who just so happens to now also be on this Bills coaching staff serving as a senior assistant for Buffalo’s current rookie head coach in command.

The NFL carousel never stops, and it’s landed Hardegree amongst the “Brady Bunch” in Buffalo.

He’s ready for what is seemingly his greatest professional opportunity to date.

Former Denver Broncos head coach John Fox screams on the sideline during the second quarter of an NFL preseason game between the Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks at the stadium formerly known as Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, on August 7, 2014. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Newest coach plans to be critical of MVP quarterback’s game in first year

And, despite being only a reserve quarterback in college with the Tennessee Volunteers after earning all-state honors as a teenager under his father—the head coach—at Jackson Central-Merry High School in the early 2000s, Hardegree isn’t afraid to coach his new larger-than-life quarterback with a little tough love.

“That's one thing I'm going to give him: we're going to have tough conversations. And, I think he respects that,” Bills quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree said in a recent interview with reporter Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News.

““Intimidating? No. The respect I have for him is through the roof, and I'm trying to earn (his respect) through hard work . . . earn that trust and show that—what we're doing, how we're doing it, and how I'm applying it to his game—(is going to work).

Former Tennessee Titans QBs coach Bo Hardegree is pictured as he speaks to the media before an NFL minicamp practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, June 12, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Getting him in a mindset of (him knowing) he is the best on the planet, but there (is a lot that) comes with (being) the best on the planet. He's got to hold up to that standard.”

That might sound harsh to some, especially considering how much Allen has accomplished in his first eight years in the league since coming out of the University of Wyoming, but Hardegree was instructed by his new boss in Buffalo to behave in such a manner.

Former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who is now the team's head coach, has a heated discussion with quarterback Josh Allen (17) during a past training camp practice held at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Balancing between tough love and soft-spoken support is the key

“(Bo) was an important hire . . . he’s coaching the best player in the world, (but) I’ve loved his demeanor and approach with it. It also helps that he has play-calling experience, too. It’s one thing to just coach a quarterback, but he’s teaching from, ‘Hey, I can understand why this play call is going in . . . I think that’s always beneficial,” Buffalo’s rookie head coach Joe Brady said in a separate interview with The Buffalo News.

“(I told him) look, 'We’re bringing you in here to continue to help Josh’s game evolve and grow. I don’t need you to be his friend. Coach him hard and critique on things.' He’s been really good, and Josh has been receptive to it all.”

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a deep pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during an AFC divisional round playoff game between the Bills and Bengals at the old Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on January 22, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Keeping that in mind, one of the newest editions to the coaching staff in Western New York, who replaced former quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry (2024-2025) this offseason, knows how delicate of a relationship it can be at times between a quarterback and his coach.

Finding the right mix of when to be tough and when to show compassion is the key to building the right type of bond.

That’s what Brady is looking for in Buffalo.

It’s a balancing act, just like being a parent, which is precisely what Allen is currently experiencing now.

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Buffalo Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen and his former fiancee', Hailee Steinfeld, who is now his wife, are pictured on the red carpet before the Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors show held at Saenger Theatre in New Orleans, Louisiana, on February 6, 2025. Allen was the recipient of the NFL's 2024 MVP Award that evening. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Family before football, but ultimate goal still weighs heavy on the minds in Buffalo

But, Bo—as his players, not his two kids, presumably call him—isn’t naive to that fact.

It’ll be a family-like atmosphere in the quarterbacks room at One Bills Drive if Hardegree has his way: similarly to how his old man kept it all those years ago down in Jackson, Tennessee.

Family and football go hand in hand.

Sometimes people just choose to overcomplicate things more than they need to be.

So, although he will likely be celebrating two events this week with his actual family—America’s 250th anniversary on July 4, as well as his 42nd birthday on July 5—Hardegree knows that he and Allen are about to become a lot like brothers in Buffalo this upcoming year, especially if the season lasts as long as everyone hopes it does.

Tennessee Titans QB Cam Ward (1) and his teammate work with former QBs coach Bo Hardegree during an NFL training camp practice last season at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

And, knowing that, every day is about to be a celebration for Hardegree in training camp when he gets to step into his office or when he walks onto the grass of the practice fields at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, in a little over a month.

It’s go time.

“At the end of the day, we're a family. We spend more time here than we do with our own family. We'll just keep growing. It's my first year. ... Keep coaching him and keep developing that relationship with him,” Hardegree added in his recent interview.

“You’ve got to keep it fresh with the intent of what we’re doing. There are expectations for my position, and my job is to exceed those expectations. … You just coach all those different elements of the game—situational awareness—you keep beating that into the player.

Buffalo Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen (17) jogs off the field while celebrating with members of Bills Mafia after beating the New England Patriots 47-17 at the old Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on January 15, 2022. The performance was the NFL's first "perfect offensive game" as the Bills scored seven touchdowns on seven drives. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“If (Josh Allen) can improve even 5%, good things will happen.”

Can you imagine, Bills Mafia? An even better version of No. 17?

Well, Buffalo’s newest quarterbacks coach certainly can . . . and it's scary.

Just wait and see. It won't be long before training camp opens up at the end of the month.

It's then that the NFL will finally get to witness the "Buffalo Beast" that Coach Bo Hardegree has been trying to harness in practice this spring.

Watch out.

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