Bills Remain Top 5 in Post-NFL Draft Power Rankings But Have One Major Problem

Despite frustration from the fan base following multiple trade backs, to the point they left Round 1, the Buffalo Bills still had a strong showing in the 2026 NFL draft.

They might not have added a flashy superstar, but every pick made sense and filled a need, beginning with Clemson defensive end T.J. Parker. General manager Brandon Beane did his best work in the middle rounds, landing TCU linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr and Connecticut wide receiver Skyler Bell on back-to-back picks in Round 4.

That work, coupled with their moves during NFL free agency has them sitting at fifth overall in Bleacher Report’s post-draft power rankings. Maurice Moton did say there was some uncertainty from the coaching turnover, but added that the true judgement for Buffalo won’t happen until the postseason.

”The Bills are judged based on what happens in the playoffs—not in the offseason, though. Buffalo is still a top-five team, but its coaching turnover creates uncertainty as Joe Brady moves from offensive coordinator to head coach.”

Bills have one major concern in latest rankings

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen passes the ball against the New England Patriots. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Landing in the top five before the season begins is always a positive. It proves the Bills once again have one of the top rosters in the league.

As Moton pointed out, they even shored up some of their weaknesses by signing safeties C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Geno Stone while trading for wide receiver D.J. Moore. That will help their pass defense, while giving Josh Allen his best weapon since Stefon Diggs.

That said, there’s one major concern with the Bleacher Report rankings. Buffalo is in a solid spot at No. 5, but there are two AFC teams ahead of them, including their AFC East rivals, the New England Patriots.

New England is third, right ahead of the fourth-ranked Broncos, who happened to knock the Bills out of the playoffs last year. That doesn’t mean the Bills can’t surpass their rivals and win the division, but New England can once again prevent them from having any home games should they win the East for the second year in a row.

Have rookie coaches ever won a Super Bowl?

San Francisco 49ers head coach George Seifert on the sideline against the Minnesota Vikings. | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Buffalo expects a Super Bowl this season and if rookie head coach Joe Brady delivers, he will join elite company. Only two coaches have ever won the Super Bowl during their rookie campaign.

The first was Don McCafferty following the 1970 season when he won Super Bowl V with the Baltimore Colts. The second was George Seifert, who took over the San Francisco 49ers in 1989 and won Super Bowl XXIV.

That’s a lot of pressure on Brady, and it won’t be made any easier by the fact that he has to deal with a true threat in his division.

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