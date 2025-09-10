Bills trade pitch would add $13 million defender amid cornerback injury woes
The Buffalo Bills are extremely banged-up at cornerback to start the 2025 season.
Maxwell Hairston suffered a knee injury in camp that has him on injured reserve and missing at least the first four games of the season.
Veteran Tre'Davious White then came down with a groin injury prior to Week 1 and his return timeline remains unknown.
Making matters worse, nickel corner Taron Johnson is now hurt, also, and won't practice on Wednesday, head coach Sean McDermott revealed.
With the situation what it is in Buffalo, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox believes the Bills should make a trade for Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome.
The trade pitch from Knox would see Buffalo give up a 2026 third-round pick in exchange for Newsome's services.
Newsome is playing on the $13.3 million fifth-year option in 2025, which means he'll be a free agent in 2026. With Cleveland unlikely to make much noise this season, trading Newsome at some point is very possible.
Newsome has posted respectable coverage numbers over his four seasons in the NFL. He has given up a completion rate of 59.8% and a passer rating of 88.3 when targeted.
Making him more intriguing is the fact that Newsome has some experience playing both inside and out, so he gives the Bills options on how to deploy him.
Buffalo's interest in a trade for a cornerback will depend upon the health of the guys already on the roster. If Buffalo expects White, Hairston and Johnson back in a reasonable amount of time, general manager Brandon Beane will hold pat.
However, if there's any concern that even one of the three is going to miss significant time, the Bills can't afford to wait it out and must make a move to rectify the situation.
Newsome would be a fine addition, but not at the price Knox is suggesting, especially with him being a free agent in 2026.
If Buffalo, however, can get for Newsome cheaper than that, it's something Beane and Co. should consider.
