Bills' coach provides intel on CB Tre White injury, assesses sixth-round rookie sub

The Buffalo Bills have a situation at the starting CB2 spot, and head coach Sean McDermott provided an update on both involved parties.

Ralph Ventre

Jul 26, 2023; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) participates in drills in on the field during training camp at St. John Fisher College
Jul 26, 2023; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) participates in drills in on the field during training camp at St. John Fisher College / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills opened the regular season schedule with a sixth-round rookie cornerback starting on the outside of the formation against the Baltimore Ravens.

With first-round rookie Maxwell Hairston on Injured Reserve due to a knee sprain, the Bills were prepared to start veteran Tre'Davious White at the CB2 spot in Week 1.

Unfortunately, White, who returned to Buffalo after one season away, was sidelined by a groin injury for the final week of training camp, and he remained on the shelf leading up to the September 7 season opener.

The 30-year-old White was a non-participant at all practices leading up to the Week 1 home game, and he officially carried a doubtful designation into Sunday before landing on the inactives list. There does, however, seem to be some optimism around his potential return.

"Tre'Davious is improving. We'll see where that goes over the next couple of days as we head into the week of work. We'll go from there," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott on Monday afternoon in Orchard Park.

Tre White IN
Sep 24, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) intercepts a pass intended for Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (4) in the end zone / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

With the first Week 2 injury report due out on Wednesday afternoon, White's status will be an important indicator of his true progress. It's more than possible that rookie Dorian Strong makes a second consecutive start when Buffalo visits the New York Jets on September 14.

Playing 100 percent of the defensive snaps, the Bills' 41-40 win was a mixed bag for Strong as one would expect with a Day 3 draft pick making his NFL debut in primetime against the Ravens' offense. He appeared to lose track of wide receiver Zay Flowers on a short third-quarter crossing route that went for a 36-yard gain.

Dorian Strong tackle
Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball during the second quarter against Buffalo Bills cornerback Dorian Strong (43) / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

"Young player going out there getting his first experience. Like all of us, he wants some plays back, but I thought he really did some good things," said McDermott.

In particular, Strong prevented Henry from reaching paydirt on a long run off right tackle. Henry gained 49 yards before the Bills' rookie cornerback got him to the ground at the Buffalo 15-yard line.

"The touchdown-saving tackle on one of the long runs by Henry, you don't see a lot of corners finishing off that play, especially when it's one-on-one with Derrick Henry. I thought I was impressed by that, [and] he how hard he played. Those are good first steps that we can grow with," said McDermott.

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

