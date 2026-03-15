4 Bills' Veterans Who Should Be Re-Signed After Initial Free Agency Wave

The Buffalo Bills have made a couple of big moves this offseason, mainly signing EDGE Bradley Chubb and trading for wide receiver D.J. Moore.

General manager Brandon Beane also came to terms with safeties Geno Stone and C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Those moves fill some of their biggest holes but there are some remaining needs that should be addressed.

To fill those vacancies, Buffalo should be willing to reach out to these in-house free agents and bring them back. Provided, of course, that the price is right.

A.J. Epenesa, EDGE

Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa tackles New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The biggest free agent signing this offseason by Buffalo has been Bradley Chubb. The former Miami Dolphins pass rusher gives them a quality player on the edge, who will start opposite Greg Rousseau.

That’s an impressive duo, but the depth is lacking. Unless they believe Landon Jackson is ready for a huge leap, and he hasn’t played enough to give that impression, then A.J. Epenesa should be retained. The former second-round pick isn’t an elite player, but he’s proven to be a good rotational EDGE capable of filling in as a starter if needed.

Shaq Thompson, LB

Buffalo Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson after an interception during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the team’s most underrated signings in 2025 was linebacker Shaq Thompson. He was coming off back-to-back seasons that were shortened by injury and signed a minimal contract to prove he can still play.

He did that throughout the season and was able to put his best game together during their win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the playoffs.

Thompson made it clear that he wanted to make more money this offseason, but interest from outside teams has been minimal, which opens the door for Buffalo to bring him back for one more year.

Tre’Davious White, CB

Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White celebrates his interception win the end zone against the Patriots. | JAMIE GERMANO / USA TODAY NETWORK

Buffalo added Dee Alford during free agency, but that signing makes up for the departure of Taron Johnson while not helping much on the outside. They’re hopeful Maxwell Hairston can take his next step, and a cornerback is an option in the draft, but they’re still thin at the position.

That’s why bringing back Tre’Davious White makes plenty of sense. White turned back the clock after returning to Buffalo in 2025 and was one of the stars in their win over the Jacksonville Jaguars during the Wild Card game. At this point, his value doesn’t seem to be too high for outside teams, meaning he could return on an affordable deal.

Matt Milano, LB

Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Matt Milano is a former All-Pro who can play against the run, get after the quarterback on the blitz, and drop back in coverage. His versatility would be a huge help for new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, who wants to be multiple in his attack.

Milano’s only concern is his injury history. That said, he played in 14 games last year, counting the playoffs, and Buffalo should be willing to welcome him back in 2026

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