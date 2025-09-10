Ed Oliver called own number to get on field for game-changing play in Bills' win
The legend of defensive tackle Ed Oliver continues to grow.
The former first-round pick pulled off one of the plays of the game during the Buffalo Bills’ win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
With 3:10 remaining in the fourth quarter, Oliver forced a fumble out of the hands of Ravens running back Derrick Henry, turning the ball back over to the Bills’ offense inside enemy territory, trailing by eight points.
The massive takeaway turned into a touchdown for Buffalo, who proceeded to complete one of the more improbable comebacks you will ever see.
Well, it turns out, leading up to that game-changing play from Oliver, the Bills defensive tackle called his own number. At least, according to rookie Deone Walker.
“It did get to a point, we were on the sideline and (rookie defensive tackle T.J. Sanders) was about to go in and Ed was like (no),” said Walker to Syracuse.com’s Matt Parrino. “And now I see why.”
According to Parrino, that was the same drive on which Oliver recorded his forced fumble.
“I don’t think I had a game like that ever,” added Walker. “He is a great player and he has taught me a lot since I’ve been here, and I’m just trying to absorb it all.”
Oliver also addressed the media after Wednesday’s practice to reflect on his seismic Week 1 effort.
“That’s the objective every game — it rolled my way this past game and I was happy it was me,” he said. “Last season was an up-and-down season for me, but toward the end I started putting it together, and I think I just picked up right where I left off.”
Oliver is hoping to put forth another strong performance as the Bills take on another run-heavy opponent in the New York Jets in Week 2.
