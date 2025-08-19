Bills' horseback-riding DT and silent All-Pro LB are perfect for 'Hard Knocks'
Only three episodes remain in HBO's summertime documentary series, and there are still countless stories to tell on "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills."
In terms of spotlighting individual players, the show's producers have already provided insight into the lives of "Buffalo Joe" Andreessen, drifting left tackle Dion Dawkins and inspiring safety Damar Hamlin among others.
The series continues on Tuesday night with Episode 3 airing on August 19 at 9 p.m. ET (streaming on HBO Max),
As the series rolls on, here's why running back Ty Johnson, linebacker Matt Milano, defensive tackle Ed Oliver and wide receiver Tyrell Shavers deserve serious screen time.
What makes Ty Johnson tick
Josh Allen has called him "the best third-down back in the league" on multiple occasions.
The Bills scooped up Johnson when the New York Jets foolishly released him due to a non-football injury in April 2023. It didn't take long for the core special teamer to carve out a role within Joe Brady's offense, and he's now seen as a key piece in the running backs rotation.
Johnson, who seems a bit eccentric, has embraced Bills Mafia over his two seasons in Blue & Red, and his perspective would make for some good television.
Matt Milano's voice
Two episodes, and still not one word spoken by veteran linebacker Matt Milano. The former All-Pro has been extremely reserved since being drafted in 2017, and he's done as little public speaking as possible.
Remarkably, Milano's last social media post was when he signed a contract extension in March 2021.
Hence, it would be a pleasant surprise to hear him on camera at some point during "Hard Knocks." Afterall, Milano, the defense's longest-tenured Bill, has become part of the organizational fabric. Even if the linebacker isn't the one talking, let us hear what his teammates have to say about his impact.
Cowboy Ed Oliver
Oliver has been a core member of the Bills' defense since being drafted at No. 9 overall in 2019, and the Texas-born defensive tackle hasn't been shy to show some personality over the years.
In addition to his exploits on the gridiron, Oliver has proven to be quite the outdoorsman, whether it's pulling up to practice on horseback or shredding snow on a dirt bike.
"Hard Knocks" already gave us a detailed segment on offensive tackle Dion Dawkins and his drifting hobby. So, how about Cowboy Ed at the rodeo?
'Tough as nails' Tyrell Shavers
Following two seasons on the Bills' practice squad, Shavers is trying to break through and claim a 53-man roster spot.
After fighting through a sore ankle that he injured during a July 27 practice, Shavers accounted for two of the team's longest plays from scrimmage over the first two preseason games. He hauled in a 58-yard bomb against the New York Giants and added a 22-yard reception against the Chicago Bears. In another important development, Shavers made a nice special teams play during the Bills' joint practice at Halas Hall.
"He is tough as nails, and he's a true Buffalo Bill in that regard," said McDermott.
