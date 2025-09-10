Bills Central

Buffalo Bills' starting CB back at practice after missing season opener

Tre'Davious White will be back on the practice field for the first time since Aug. 21.

Alex Brasky

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White comes over to Taylor Lewan and Will Compton, behind him, to say hello before Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on Aug.6, 2025.
Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White comes over to Taylor Lewan and Will Compton, behind him, to say hello before Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on Aug.6, 2025. Lewan and Compton, former NFL players, have a podcast “Bussin with the Boys, and were going to interview Brandon Beane and Josh Allen, after practice. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It’s been a long road back for Buffalo Bills' cornerback Tre’Davious White since sustaining a groin injury leading into the preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On Wednesday, however, the veteran appears set to make his return.

White had been out of practice since Aug. 21, missing the exhibition game against Tampa Bay along with Buffalo’s first regular-season game against the Baltimore Ravens this past weekend.

Bills' head coach Sean McDermott announced before Wednesday’s practice that White will be returning to the practice field on Wednesday with hopes he will be able to suit up against the New York Jets in Week 2.

“Tre White will be out there,” said Sean McDermott. “We’ll see where it goes this week, and we will take it one day at a time.”

There is no guarantee White will be healthy enough in time to return against the Jets on Sunday, but his presence during Wednesday’s session is the first step in his way back to the playing field. Rookie cornerback Dorian Strong earned the start for the Bills against the Ravens and played 100 percent of the snaps, not allowing a reception, per Next Gen Stats.

McDermott was asked if, upon White’s return, there would be any chance of Strong continuing to earn significant playing time.

“We’ll see,” said McDermott. “We have a lot of confidence in Tre, and Dorian is a young player who did some good things the other day. So, I think the best thing we can do right now in terms of our approach is to see how Tre is today and take it one day at a time. But we have a lot of confidence in Tre.”

Dorian Strong
Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) is tackled by Buffalo Bills cornerback Dorian Strong (43) during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Buffalo is still without rookie cornerback Max Hairston, who has been out since early in training camp with a knee injury that forced him onto injured reserve to begin the season. Hairston will miss at least the Bills’ first four games of the year. Nickel cornerback Taron Johnson was added to the injury report Wednesday, as he missed practice with a quad injury.

The Bills square off with the New York Jets in four days, with kickoff scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. at MetLife Stadium.

