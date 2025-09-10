Buffalo Bills' starting CB back at practice after missing season opener
It’s been a long road back for Buffalo Bills' cornerback Tre’Davious White since sustaining a groin injury leading into the preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
On Wednesday, however, the veteran appears set to make his return.
White had been out of practice since Aug. 21, missing the exhibition game against Tampa Bay along with Buffalo’s first regular-season game against the Baltimore Ravens this past weekend.
Bills' head coach Sean McDermott announced before Wednesday’s practice that White will be returning to the practice field on Wednesday with hopes he will be able to suit up against the New York Jets in Week 2.
MORE: Bills' coach provides intel on CB Tre White injury, assesses sixth-round rookie sub
“Tre White will be out there,” said Sean McDermott. “We’ll see where it goes this week, and we will take it one day at a time.”
There is no guarantee White will be healthy enough in time to return against the Jets on Sunday, but his presence during Wednesday’s session is the first step in his way back to the playing field. Rookie cornerback Dorian Strong earned the start for the Bills against the Ravens and played 100 percent of the snaps, not allowing a reception, per Next Gen Stats.
McDermott was asked if, upon White’s return, there would be any chance of Strong continuing to earn significant playing time.
“We’ll see,” said McDermott. “We have a lot of confidence in Tre, and Dorian is a young player who did some good things the other day. So, I think the best thing we can do right now in terms of our approach is to see how Tre is today and take it one day at a time. But we have a lot of confidence in Tre.”
Buffalo is still without rookie cornerback Max Hairston, who has been out since early in training camp with a knee injury that forced him onto injured reserve to begin the season. Hairston will miss at least the Bills’ first four games of the year. Nickel cornerback Taron Johnson was added to the injury report Wednesday, as he missed practice with a quad injury.
The Bills square off with the New York Jets in four days, with kickoff scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. at MetLife Stadium.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —