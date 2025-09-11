Former Buffalo Bills WR roasts Sean McDermott’s hip outfit
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott had a photo shoot make the rounds, and it led to quite the laugh for Isaiah McKenzie.
The former Bills wide receiver reshared the photo of McDermott in his 'hip outfit' and asked who made him get out of his comfort zone.
McKenzie said he needed to be re-signed by Buffalo so he can give the coach a hard time. He also gave him an incredible nickname, 'White Morris Chestnut.'
McKenzie played under McDermott from 2018 through 2022, serving as a receiver and return man. He recorded 137 receptions for 1,316 yards and 11 touchdowns in 68 games while adding 226 yards and four touchdowns as a runner.
On special teams, McKenzie recorded 322 yards and a touchdown on punt returns and 1,062 yards on kick returns.
McKenzie spent the 2023 season with the Indianapolis Colts and was out of the league in 2024.
