Bills provide update on injury to first-round rookie cornerback

Buffalo's first-round selection will miss at least four games on IR

Colin Richey

Bills rookie defensive back Maxwell Hairston high-fives fans as he runs onto the field during day five of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Monday, July 28, 2025 in Pittsford, NY.
Bills rookie defensive back Maxwell Hairston high-fives fans as he runs onto the field during day five of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Monday, July 28, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills trimmed their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday, which included moving first round pick Maxwell Hairston to short-term injured reserve.

Hairston suffered a right LCL sprain on July 29, but avoided a major injury since his ACL remained intact. Now on IR, he will miss at least the first four games of the season, meaning Buffalo won't have their first round pick against the Ravens, Jets, Dolphins, or Saints.

The earliest Hairston is allowed to return is Week 5 ahead of Sunday Night Football against the New England Patriots.

In addition to Hairston, Buffalo also placed swing tackle Tylan Grable on IR.

Maxwell Hairston and Christian Benford
Bills veteran defensive back Christian Benford talks with rookie Maxwell Hairston on day five of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Monday, July 28, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Without Hairston, Buffalo's top option to play opposite Christian Benford is Tre'Davious White, but the fan favorite also has injury concerns that makes his Week 1 status in question. A recent lower leg injury in practice leaves his timetable uncertain as the home opener versus Baltimore quickly approaches.

Buffalo parting ways with veteran CB Dane Jackson could be a positive sign that the Bills believe White will be ready for the start of the season, or that they feel confident enough in Ja'Marcus Ingram and rookie Dorian Strong to hold down the boundary corner position until White and Hairston return.

Maxwell Hairston
Jun 11, 2025; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston (31) works out during Minicamp / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

