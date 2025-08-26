Bills provide update on injury to first-round rookie cornerback
The Buffalo Bills trimmed their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday, which included moving first round pick Maxwell Hairston to short-term injured reserve.
Hairston suffered a right LCL sprain on July 29, but avoided a major injury since his ACL remained intact. Now on IR, he will miss at least the first four games of the season, meaning Buffalo won't have their first round pick against the Ravens, Jets, Dolphins, or Saints.
The earliest Hairston is allowed to return is Week 5 ahead of Sunday Night Football against the New England Patriots.
In addition to Hairston, Buffalo also placed swing tackle Tylan Grable on IR.
Without Hairston, Buffalo's top option to play opposite Christian Benford is Tre'Davious White, but the fan favorite also has injury concerns that makes his Week 1 status in question. A recent lower leg injury in practice leaves his timetable uncertain as the home opener versus Baltimore quickly approaches.
Buffalo parting ways with veteran CB Dane Jackson could be a positive sign that the Bills believe White will be ready for the start of the season, or that they feel confident enough in Ja'Marcus Ingram and rookie Dorian Strong to hold down the boundary corner position until White and Hairston return.
