NFL insider tabs Buffalo Bills OC as name to watch in Titans head coaching vacancy
The Tennessee Titans made the decision to fire Brian Callahan this week, making him the first head coach to lose his job this season. Callahan leaves with a record of 4-19 and was just 1-5 this year. Mike McCoy was named the interim head coach, but unless he completely turns things around, he's not likely to be the one they choose as the long-term replacement.
Instead, they're going to look through every possible candidate, with Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady a potential name to watch.
MORE: Buffalo Bills' best NFL draft fits include 'undersized' linebackers
Brady was even named by NFL insider Dianna Russini, who gave her list of candidates to watch for the Titans. Interestingly enough, she also named some coordinators who were unsuccessful as head coaches including Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.
Brady would seem to be a more appealing choice than any of those names, especially considering the work he's done with Josh Allen. While Allen was always capable of carrying his offense, Brady helped turn him into a far more efficient passer, leading to the 2024 NFL MVP award.
Joe Brady likely to be interviewed for several openings
Even if the Titans aren't interested in Brady, the Buffalo play-caller is going to be one of the top names in this cycle. While their last two outings haven't been ideal, he's still been the one calling plays for one of the most consistent offenses in the NFL.
RELATED: Bills trade proposal adds to position of need, but not wide receiver or cornerback
Brady joined the Bills in 2023, leading them to the sixth-highest scoring offense. He followed that up with the offense finishing second in 2024, and they're currently fourth this season even after a frustrating 14-point outing in Week 6.
Buffalo should continue to put up points this season, which is why Brady will be on the short list for nearly every team that winds up with an opening.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —