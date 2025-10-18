Buffalo Bills' best NFL draft fits include 'undersized' linebackers
The Buffalo Bills defense has been a hot topic following their two-game losing streak. The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons had their way with the defense, as Buffalo couldn't come up with key stops in either game.
It's especially frustrating for a team that focused on fixing the defense throughout the offseason. The Bills added multiple defensive linemen in free agency and used six of their nine picks in the 2025 NFL draft on defenders.
RELATED: Overlooked linebacker has been Bills' best free-agent value through six weeks
They have yet to get all their additions on the field, but it seems as though they'll need a similar approach in 2026. One position in particular that should be targeted is linebacker, where they need to replace former All-Pro Matt Milano.
With that in mind, Bleacher Report named three of the top fits for Buffalo at linebacker, two of which they labeled "undersized."
Bills top 3 linebacker fits in 2026 NFL draft
Bleacher Report says LSU's Whit Weeks, Texas A&M's Taurean York, and BYU's Isaiah Glasker are all second-tier linebackers who would make sense in Buffalo. They expressed the need to replace Milano, but don't expect them to go after Sonny Styles or CJ Allen, since taking a player early isn't how they found Milano.
"However, that's not how they found Milano in the first place, and it's easy to see them putting the position on the back-burner during the draft."
"Whit Weeks remains a solid Bills fit. Like Texas A&M's Taurean York, he is a bit undersized. However, that hasn't stopped the Bills from targeting linebackers before and both have excellent instincts and coverage chops. Both could be special teamers early on before taking over as linebackers."
Glasker is a different build at 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds and has more tackles for a loss than both Weeks and York. In 2025, he racked up 14.5 for a loss, proving he could be an impact player behind the line of scrimmage.
Any of the three players would be a welcome addition as the Bills need to find a way to get better in the middle of their defense.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —