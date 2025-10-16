Sean McDermott hints at potential post-bye boost to Bills' struggling secondary
Only time will tell how effective it proves to be, but the Buffalo Bills have an opportunity to make a mid-season addition to their struggling defensive secondary.
On the shelf since suffering a knee injury during a July training camp practice, first-round rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston is close to becoming available again.
Already eligible to come off Injured Reserve, Hairston can begin practicing with the team once the Bills open his 21-day activation window. According to Bills' head coach Sean McDermott, team brass is considering pulling the trigger sooner than later.
"Max Hairston, we'll see how things look going forward. Right now, he continues to head in the right direction, and there's a chance that we'll open up his practice window in the coming week here," said McDermott as the team broke for its bye week.
Hairston, who ran the fastest 40-yard dash at the 2025 NFL Combine, has been seen working with trainers on the side during recent Bills' practices. Still, it's presumed that Hairston will need at least 2-3 weeks of practice time before being ready for live game action. There's simply no substitute for the crucial reps he's missed since late July.
"The biggest thing, honestly, for Max is managing expectations. When you miss all that time in training camp, mentally, physically, the playbook, and then the physical part and the buildup, the ramp up of training camp and preseason games, and then the start of the season," said McDermott. "Just trying to be realistic with it, manage expectations on, hey, let's just go out there and take it one day at a time."
Although starters Christian Benford and Tre'Davious White have both struggled through the season's first six weeks, it's not realistic to expect Hairston to provide an instant upgrade. He's still dealing with a rookie learning curve, which tends to be steep in a McDermott-influenced defense.
It's also worth noting that there was no guarantee Hairston would've won the starting CB2 role had he remained healthy throughout the summer. Multiple reports suggested White was out-performing the rookie on most days.
"It's not going to be perfect, and he's got to understand that, and we have to understand that. So, it's just like I said, one day at a time at this point," said McDermott.
It definitely won't be perfect, but it may be the only feasible change the Bills can make at cornerback until the offseason.
