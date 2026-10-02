NFL Legend Phillip Rivers on Intimidating Aspect of Bills’ Head Coaching Interview

Remember when Phillip Rivers was almost the head coach of the Buffalo Bills?

During last year's hiring cycle, the Bills entertained an out-of-left-field coaching candidate as Sean McDermott's successor: the 18-year NFL veteran. The former Colts and Chargers QB joined Daniel Jeremiah’s Move the Sticks podcast to discuss the interview process.

”They called me not to come in there and try and act like someone else,” said Rivers, who briefly returned to the field for the Colts in 2025 after four seasons in retirement.

“I was under the TV, big boardroom, and it’s somewhat intimidating; it’s ownership, GM, assistant GM, Josh Allen’s in there. He’s obviously in every interview.”

Rivers vs. Brady

It has been a highly successful start for Joe Brady in his first season as the head coach in Buffalo. But what could have been with Rivers?

For starters, his NFL playing experience speaks for itself. An eight-time Pro Bowl selection who ranks seventh in passing touchdowns (425) and eighth in passing yards (63,984) all-time, Rivers has a legitimate argument for making the Hall of Fame.

Brady's playing career spans from his time at Air Force and William & Mary as a reserve wideout.

Aug 23, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Phillip Rivers (17) throws a pass during colts training camp at the Farm Bureau Football Complex. | USA TODAY Sports

One big argument Brady has over Rivers, though, is the fact that he's in the midst of his ninth season coaching in the NFL. Becoming head coach of the Bills would have been Rivers' first stint as an NFL coach of any kind.

Additionally, Brady has an extremely established relationship with Brady. He went from being his QB coach in 2022 and 2023 to his offensive coordinator for two and a half years, before being promoted to head coach this past winter.

Rivers does have experience working with Allen, too, though. He trained with him and Sam Darnold prior to the two being selected in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Josh Allen effect

As much as Rivers and Allen could have connected on their careers as franchise quarterbacks, ultimately, the 2024 NFL MVP rolled with the OC that helped him attain that honor.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen talks with head coach Joe Brady during the final day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Friday, August 7, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But that choice does not mean that Rivers is bitter. He complimented Allen for his dual-threat skills, humility, and work ethic.

"I wasn't going anywhere. But Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, they can do both," said Rivers. "They've got the total package."

Rivers also made sure to shout out Brady and the offensive system he's built to support Allen.

"Josh, really incredible. Seeing how many rushing touchdowns he has now, and, obviously, what he's been able to do in the pocket as a passer," he said. "The command he has of that offense. You can tell he's super comfortable with Brady and what they're running."

Allen and Rivers could have been an entertaining pairing. But seeing how Brady's start has gone thus far, it looks like Buffalo got it right by going with Allen's guy.

"They love ball... There's this balance that's hard to describe that they felt like, 'Hey I'm the man and I'm a baller, but I don't have it all figured out.'"



Philip Rivers looks back on working with Josh Allen and Sam Darnold before the draft and when he knew they could do it pic.twitter.com/Y7tlHZxPyw — Move The Sticks Podcast (@MTSPodOmaha) October 1, 2026

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