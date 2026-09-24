Bills' Joe Brady Hints He's Not Seeing Enough From QB Josh Allen

Ever since the Buffalo Bills’ dramatic victory over the Houston Texans in Week 1, first-year head coach Joe Brady has been speaking about “smoke detectors” going off around his team.

Yes, they’re 2-0 and have put up 77 points through two games, but the Bills aren’t without their faults.

Mostly, those hindrances have come from the defensive side of the ball. And, anyone who suggests otherwise would be wrong . . . right?

Well, not according to Brady.

Sep. 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his opinion, the worrisome warts that appeared on film during the team’s mini bye week came from more than just defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s unit.

Even the offense and quarterback Josh Allen, who is currently on a pace only seen twice before in the history of the National Football League, have areas that need cleaning up if the team is going to help its new head man become the fifth-youngest coach to ever reach a 3-0 mark in his first season.

Brady thinks Allen and the offense can be ‘scary’ good

Buffalo Bills' head coach Joe Brady talks to his staff on the sidelines during a timeout in the second half of a game against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 17, 2026, in Orchard Park, NY. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Considering Allen and Co. are undoubtedly the league’s hottest show on turf right now, Brady admits it’s a “scary” thought to picture in one’s mind that there’s even a chance that the operation could be more lethal moving forward.

Well . . . for the opponents, anyway.

Brady, on the other hand, is simply performing the job he was hired to do. So, despite Allen just recently winning AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts against the Detroit Lions—the 19th such award of his career—and the offense scoring touchdowns on 10-of-18 drives so far this season, it’s simply not enough for Buffalo’s new head coach.

There’s even more that can be done.

“I mean, with the crew that we have, I’m pissed every time we don’t (score a touchdown). I’m being honest, and that’s not a cocky (statement). You know, it’s hard to score in this league. It is hard,” Bills’ first-year head coach Joe Brady said during his Wednesday press conference.

Sep. 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen (17) carries the ball during the second half against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I don’t even play, right? But, I believe in the men in that locker room, you know? So, whether it’s sustainable or not, it’s like, ‘Hey, what do we have to do this week?’ And, we’re going to do everything we can to find ways to get in the end zone. I didn’t think we did a good enough job of that Week 1, so it was important last week for us to find ways to get in the end zone.

“It’s going to be a huge task against this (Los Angeles Chargers’) defense this week, you know? Finally, we get to go out on the practice field, and we’ve got to have three great days of practice. Hopefully, it leads to similar results.”

The sentiment of constant improvement is usually just “coach speak”, as they say, but it appears that Brady’s mindset is more earnest, than it is a facade.

Brady’s concerns about Allen are valid, even if nothing’s been costly

Detroit Lions' edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) nearly sacks Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the second half at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY, on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Allen may have a 9:0 touchdown-to-turnover ratio thus far, but it’s not as if he hasn’t had any turnover-worthy plays in his 132 combined offensive snaps against Houston and Detroit.

In fact, there were two in particular that Bill ON SI highlighted following Buffalo’s narrow win over the Texans at Reliant Stadium, a venue Allen had previously never won at, that could’ve turned the tides in the matchup.

And, arguably, had those plays gone the other way, then unfortunately that stat would likely still hold true. So, in spite of all of his past successes and the ones he’s enjoyed this year, the fact that Brady wants to see more from his offense—as well as his prized gunslinger—isn’t really all that outlandish.

“I mean, (Josh) just wants to do whatever he has to do to win the football game. . . . That’s how he plays every single week, willing to just do whatever he has to do—put his body on the line—and try to find ways to win football games. You know, I think he’s playing at a high level, and I think that there’s still more there, and he knows it.

“And, that should be a scary thing (for the league), but that’s a good thing for us. So, just continue pushing him to have that same mentality,” Brady added on Wednesday afternoon.

Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen winds down the clock and smiles as the Bills' defeat the Detroit Lions 41-31 in their home opener at Highmark Stadium on Sept. 17, 2026, in Orchard Park, NY. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Look, I'm Josh's biggest hater. Everybody knows that. I love him to death, but I also want him to get everything that he deserves. He's playing at such a high level—don't get me wrong—like, I'm nitpicking. But, I also have a standard for him, and I view him in a way that, (and) I want to make sure that I’m viewing him in a way that—even if other people are thinking he is the best there is—I think there's more. Every game I call a game with him he does something that even amazes me, as I say that.

“But, I want him to just continue showing up and trying to do everything that he can to absolutely dominate, and that's hard to do every single game, every season, right? But, that's my job . . . just to continue to remind everybody on our football team, especially him, because—if he's that (focused)—everybody on the team is going to continue to follow that."

Brady not bowing down to Allen is good for Bills

Sep. 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks up at the scoreboard while playing against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Those are wise words from Brady, and it’s just another example of how his approach to the coaching job in Western New York is a breath of fresh air compared to seasons of the past under McDermott.

At times, it appeared that maybe Buffalo’s former head coach coddled Allen a bit in recent seasons, especially considering that the quarterback was the main reason for his ultimate successes as a coach over the past nine years.

Apparently, the time for back-patting is over . . . even if you’re the person orchestrating one of the top offenses in the entire National Football League right now.

If the Bills are going to accomplish the lofty goals they appear to have set for themselves later on this winter, then it’ll take a consistent effort throughout the coming weeks and months, particularly from the offense.

Buffalo has surrendered exactly 31 points in both games against the Texans and the Lions through two weeks on defense, so the need to score—and score often—is clearly evident.

Sep. 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass against the Detroit Lions at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eventually, Leonhard’s unit will put all of the pieces together, hopefully anyway, but it won’t even matter if Allen continues on his meteoric campaign the rest of the season.

There’s history to be achieved from the team stationed in Orchard Park, and Brady seems determined to continue pushing his quarterback straight through any remaining thresholds that might be standing in the way.

Watch out, NFL defenses.

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