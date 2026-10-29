James Cook is one of the best running backs in the NFL.

However, the Buffalo Bills have fallen into a dangerous trend of relying on Cook more than any other team relies on a single running back, and it could have long-term implications on his play.

Cook Owns the Backfield

Cook has carried the ball 117 times so far this season, the seventh most in the NFL, although four players ahead of him have played an extra game. Regardless, that number in and of itself is not the issue. The problem is the numbers for the other RBs on the team.

Ray Davis has just five carries this year, and Ty Johnson has two. Frank Gore Jr also recorded one attempt in Week 1.

The ratio of Cook's carries to Davis's is 117 to 5, or 23.4 to 1, which is significantly higher than any other backfield in the league.

In fact, it's almost 15 attempts more than the next closest ratio in Detroit or Cleveland's backfields that are around 8 to 1. The league median is 2.6 to 1.

The Bills’ RB1 vs. RB2 usage is crazyyyy



James Cook: 117 rushing attempts

Ray Davis: 5



That’s a 23-to-1 ratio 👀 pic.twitter.com/iVjfdsDPod — Joseph Bryan (@KoalatyStats) October 27, 2026

There's no reason not to give the ball to your best offensive weapon more than anyone else on the team. But look at that chart! Buffalo needs to split the backfield up a little differently for a multitude of reasons.

Reason 1: Keep Cook fresh

This applies to both the short term and long term. On a game by game basis, the Bills are going to want Cook at his best. But the Bills are also going to want to lean on Cook in the December and January, when the stakes are higher and the weather is colder.

The more carries Cook racks up in the early part of the season, the larger toll that will take on his body. Which brings me to the next reason...

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) forces a fumble by Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reason 2: Get bang for your buck

Cook is in the first year of a four year extension, meaning he still has three more seasons making north of $13 million. The back also just turned 27, inching closer to the daunting age 29 falloff seen by many RBs over the years.

If the Bills continue to use Cook the way they currently do, it could fasttrack his decline, shortening the peak of one of the most talented players in Bills history.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook #4 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reason 3: Ray Davis and Ty Johnson are capable

Davis and Johnson are not James Cook. But there's a reason the Bills haven't changed the makeup of their RB room for several seasons now.

Josh Allen regularly refers to Johnson as "the best third down back in the league," while Davis was able to display his burst and elusiveness last year as a kick returner, leading to a First-Team All Pro nod. Davis also has four career games with double digit carries, and he's averaged 4.3 yards per carry or better in each of those games.

Not to mention, Davis and Johnson would also be behind one of the best run-blocking offensive lines in the NFL, currently ranked second in ESPN's run block win rate this season.

As the season progresses, the Bills would be wise to take some of the workload off of Cook's plate, choosing to lean heavily on him only when necessary.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson (26) runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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