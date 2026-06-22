Bills Prep for Two Major Changes to Stalwart Offensive Line Come Training Camp

It had been a beacon of continuity for the past three seasons, but nothing lasts forever in the NFL.

Now, for the first time since 2022, the Buffalo Bills' offensive line is enduring multiple significant changes in the same offseason.

While returnees Dion Dawkins, Connor McGovern, O'Cyrus Torrence and Spencer Brown have all been primary starters together for the last three years, the Bills' starting five will feature one new face due to left guard David Edwards's departure in free agency.

Additionally, the starting unit that protected the NFL MVP in 2024 and blocked for the rushing champion in 2025 has a new position coach in charge this season. Following the well-respected Aaron Kromer's retirement, the Bills tabbed Pat Meyer as the replacement.

Oct 6, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Pat Meyer reacts on the sidelines against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"Coach Meyer is doing a great job. Love his energy. I love talking with him," said starting quarterback Josh Allen. "Actually, we miss Kromer, too, but he's doing such a great job. He's got a lot of really good relationships in that room already."

Meyer, who has extensive coaching experience dating back to his start as a Memphis graduate assistant in 1997, spent the past four seasons as the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive line coach.

"He said this is the best situation he's ever walked into, and it's just, I think, it's great for both sides," said McGovern, who started at left guard in 2023 before moving over one spot in 2024.

Kromer's influence remains

The 54-year-old Meyer was on the same offensive staff as Kromer during his first tenure with the Bills in 2015 and 2016, and the two coaches apparently share some key traits.

"It's honestly been a very seamless transition. Pat's wonderful," said McGovern. "He's worked with Kromer before. He's been here. He knew a bunch of us before coming in. Honestly, it was just a great fit. We already speak the same language."

Adding an element of continuity, Austin Gund, a Kromer apprentice, returns as the assistant position coach under Meyer.

Oct 22, 2015; London, United Kingdom; Buffalo Bills offensive line coach Aaron Kromer supervises guard Richie Incognito (64) at practice afor the NFL International Series game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

New OL combinations build chemistry

Whether it's utilityman Alec Anderson or former Super Bowl starter Austin Corbett, the Bills will have a new starter in between McGovern and Dawkins, the left tackle. Naturally, there'll be some level of adjustment for the unit.

"Right now, it's mostly building chemistry, especially amongst the offensive line," said McGovern during a minicamp media scrum.

Furthermore, primary backup tackle Ryan Van Demark, who made four starts in 2025, left for the Minnesota Vikings in free agency. That means Buffalo will have to integrate a new face into that important understudy role.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson (70) blocks against Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"Trying to get the backups ready to go there," said McGovern. "Luckily, knock on wood, the past few years, we really haven't had many injuries, but times like this is when we really focus on, last year, Ryan Vandermark and other guys like that stepping up. Getting [them] used to playing with the 1s, and we did that again this offseason."

While the Bills will certainly miss Edwards and Kromer, with capable replacements alongside the returning core four, the offensive line should be just fine.

Buffalo Bills center Connor McGovern and quarterback Josh Allen get ready to line up during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 7, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bills' Projected OL Starters

LT Dion Dawkins



LG Alec Anderson / Austin Corbett



C Connor McGovern



RG O'Cyrus Torrence



RT Spencer Brown