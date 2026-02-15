Bills Surprisingly Behind Division Rival in NFL Offseason Power Rankings

The Buffalo Bills will look to reclaim the AFC East title from the New England Patriots in 2026, but a strong offseason will be critical in making that happen.

For now, ESPN doesn't see Buffalo on the same level as New England despite a lackluster showing on Sunday in the Super Bowl by the Patriots.

Bills trail Patriots in power rankings

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) hands off the ball against the Patriots in the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

ESPN ranked the Patriots at No. 2 in its latest power rankings, while the Bills came in at No. 5, a gap some may dispute.

With a controversial call that went against Buffalo and New England's soft path to Santa Clara, it's understandable why the Bills have the best odds to win the 2027 Super Bowl, even ahead of the Patriots.

Still, elite quarterback play won't be enough on its own. To reach SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, so the front office, led by general manager and newly named president of football operations Brandon Beane, will have to be at the top of its game.

"I feel like as days go by, I become more in touch with reality, and again, just trying to do whatever it takes to, one, move forward, but two, to understand how to get past what we're trying to get past. Obviously, we want to win a Super Bowl here," said Bills' quarterback Josh Allen at head coach Joe Brady's introductory press conference.

Three words to describe Bills

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) calls a play during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Pressure is on," Bills beat reporter Alaina Getzenberg wrote.

No three words can better capture the challenge that head coach Joe Brady and the new staff are facing after the Bills failed to reach a Super Bowl despite seven straight playoff appearances under Sean McDermott.

The Bills will have to prove in 2026 that they're still legitimate contenders, and offseason reinforcements would be a long way toward that goal.